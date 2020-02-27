‘Playboy’ Bunny Sarah Harris Opts To Go Braless Under A Plunging Black Blazer Dress

Sarah Harris opted to go braless in a racy dress for her latest Instagram snapshot. The Playboy model published the stunning photo to her feed on Wednesday.

In the sexy snap, Sarah showed off some serious skin as she served up a sultry look in a plunging black blazer dress. The garment boasted long sleeves, metal buttons in the front, and a sheer, lace hemline.

The ensemble showcased the model’s massive cleavage, tiny waist, curvy hips, and long lean legs as she accessorized the look with a white handbag and some strappy black heels.

Sarah wore her long, blond hair parted down the middle and styled voluminous waves that fell down her back and brushed over her shoulder. Sarah walked towards the camera with sass as she ran her fingers through her golden locks.

The model also rocked a full face of makeup in the photo. The glam look included sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, and black eyeliner. She completed the application with pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and a dark berry color on her lips. She also sported a sun kissed glow all over her body.

In the background of the photo, a cloudy sky is visible, as well as tons of foliage and trees. In the caption, Sarah told her fans that her revealing dress was business up top and a party at the bottom.

Meanwhile, many of the the New Zealand-based model’s over 2.2 million followers fell in love with the shot. Fans clicked the like button more than 11,000 time and left over 250 comments in less than 24 hours after it was uploaded.

“Absolutely Gorgeous and Beautiful Always,” one of Sarah’s followers stated in the comments section.

“You are so gorgeous BABE,” another admirer wrote.

“That dress looks good on you,” a third social media user told the model.

“Wow honey you look majestic and perfectly beautiful. I feel that I have had a sexy angel in front of my eyes. I do not exaggerate when I tell you how beautiful you are and I will not get tired of saying it a thousand times more,” a fourth comment read.

Sarah Harris has proven time and again that she’s not shy about showing off her hourglass figure in her online posts. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the model wowed fans earlier this month when she posed in a skimpy green lingerie set. That post has raked in more than 22,000 likes and over 430 comments to date.