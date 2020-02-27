Emmy Rossum Transforms With The Aid Of A Big Prosthetic Cleavage To Play Trashy Chic Billboard Diva Angelyne

Emmy Rossum immediately slipped into her role as 80s billboard queen Angelyne for a new miniseries to be streamed by NBCUniversal’s newly-named streaming service, Peacock.

The Shameless alum, who was spotted in on a Malibu beach by the Daily Mail on Wednesday while filming her new role as a mysterious Hollywood-ite who went solely by a mononym, just like Cher and Madonna.

Emmy could not have looked any more different than her usual self as the brunette beauty transformed into the blonde who became a local La La Land legend. On camera, Angelyne comes across like a stereotypical Southland airhead who Emmy sought to emulate for the four-part streamer called Angelyne which is set to air later this year.

To look like the concocted character she was portraying, the 33-year-old beauty wore a massive prosthetic cleavage — which had been attached to her real chest — as well as a prosthetic nose. She also wore a very tight pink top and a pink-and-white miniskirt, one of Angelyne’s many getups, and her makeup team had applied a copious amount of makeup to her flawless skin.

Emmy’s meaty new role centers around a real-life person who actually became famous just for being famous after she appeared on billboards that went up around the City of Angeles in the mid-1980s. To further enhance her “character” as a pop icon, Angelyne — who was born as Renee Goldberg in Poland in 1950 — rode around Tinseltown in a Barbie-pink Corvette.

Emmy remembered seeing those ubiquitous billboards and wondered who the person on them really was.

“I have always been fascinated by the enigma that is Angelyne,” she stated to the Hollywood Reporter, who came up with the answer via a THR story by Gary Baum.

The investigative journalist delved into the billboard queen’s background and came up with a lot of surprising, and even tragic, particulars, according to THR.

Among them was the fact that that Angelyne was the daughter of Holocaust survivors “who found refuge in what Baum described as ‘shiksa drag.'”

“She was born… to parents who were among the 500 to survive out of a town of 13,000,” according to the writer. “Her parents were sent to concentration camps before escaping to America and settling in L.A.’s Fairfax District,” Baum continued.

“After Angelyne’s mother died in 1965, her father remarried another Holocaust survivor and the family moved to Panorama City, where she attended high school. While her paper trail ends there, Angelyne soon reinvented herself as a blonde bombshell… appearing on billboards in Los Angeles and driving a pink Corvette around Hollywood.”

Some would say Angelyne is the original prefab starlet, enabling such reality program personalities as Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton to successfully create their television roles decades after the blond bombshell came on the scene. She should also be considered as a role model for certain social media influencers who have used the Internet like she used billboards.

Emmy’s take on Angelyne meant the actress needed to reinvent herself way beyond what she needed to do with her other prominent roles, including her turn as ingenue Christine Daae in the film version of Phantom of the Opera when the thespian was only 17-years-old. She also played an intermittent tart as Fiona Gallagher on Shameless.