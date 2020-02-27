Australian Hottie Steph Rayner Shows Off Insane Legs In White Bikini Bottoms At The Beach

Steph Rayner stunned her 540,000 Instagram fans on Wednesday, February 26, with a couple of snapshots of herself at the beach.

The Australian model took to the photo-sharing platform to post a two-picture slideshow that featured her in a pair of bikini bottoms that bared her long, lean legs.

The photos showed Rayner posing in front of a light blue wooden structure that looked to be one of the iconic Santa Monica lifeguard tower. The geotag she included at the top of the post confirmed that she was indeed in the coastal Californian city.

In the first shot, Rayner stood with her left side toward the camera as she stepped her left leg forward, showcasing the muscles of her thigh and booty. The model arched her back slightly, tilting her head back as she smiled with her eyes closed.

For the second picture, Rayner leaned forward a bit, looking to her left at a point outside of the frame. Her eyes were focused and mouth open. The front and left side of her body faced the camera again, allowing her killer model legs to take center stage.

Rayner rocked a pair of white bikini bottoms that showcased her tanned skin. The bottoms featured a thick waistband that sat just below her bellybutton. The suit had high-cut legs that came all the way up her hips, helping to further elongate her legs.

On her upper body, Rayner sported a loose white T-shirt with a print on the front depicting a vintage car and a beach during sunset in the background. The oversized tee gave the whole picture a 1990s vibe. As Rayner revealed in the caption, her outfit was courtesy of Fashion Nova, a brand that often partners up with models and influencers who promote it on their social media pages.

Rayner wore her brunette hair up in a ponytail tied with a white scrunchie that further bolstered the 1990s vibe of her look.

The photos proved to be popular with her fans and followers. In under a day of being posted, the slideshow attracted more than 16,200 likes and upwards of 125 comments.

Instagram users used the opportunity to praise Rayner’s beauty by filling the comments section with compliments and emoji.

“Pretty mama,” one user chimed in, including a couple of heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“So stunning,” replied another one, trailing the message with a few sparkle emoji and a double pink heart.

“[B]eautiful legs my babe,” raved a third fan.