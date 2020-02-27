Instagram Hottie Whitney Johns Sizzles In Wet Black Lace Lingerie: ‘Trying To Act Cool’

Whitney Johns dropped the jaws of her followers in some soaking wet lingerie for her most recent Instagram snap. The hot model delighted her fans with the post on Wednesday.

In the racy post, Whitney looked like a brunette bombshell as she donned the one-piece black lace teddy. The garment was wet and boasted thin spaghetti straps.

The ensemble showed off the model’s gym-honed physique, putting her toned arms, ample cleavage, tiny waist, curvy hips, and long, lean legs on full display.

Whitney’s long, dark brown hair parted worn in a deep side part and styled in wet strands that were pushed over her shoulder and clung to the side of her face. She also rocked a full face of makeup in the photo.

The application consisted of sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, dramatic black eyeliner, and pink eye shadow. She added pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and dark pink lipstick on her plump pout.

Whitney tugged at the lingerie and as she rested her head in her hand. She gave a sultry stare into the camera as she lounged on a large boulder in front of an ocean scene with an orange sunset in the background.

In the caption of the post, Whitney revealed that the photo was taken in Venice, California. She also joked that she had a look on her face that resembled her trying to act cool after saying something something stupid.

Meanwhile, many of the model’s 518,000-plus followers couldn’t get enough of the shot, clicking the like button over 11,000 likes and more than 250 comments within the first 18 hours after it was published to her feed.

“I thought you were acting like your absolutely goddess,” one of Whitney’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“Hawt damnnnnn you are smoking hot babe,” another adoring fan gushed.

“Perfection may be impossible but you’ve pretty damn close, good for you,” remarked a third social media user.

“Whitney Johns you are drop dead gorgeous, beautiful picture babe,” a fourth person told the model.

The model’s fans have become accustom to her showing off her flawless figure in stylish clothing and scanty bathing suits. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the fitness model stunned in a skintight tan crop top and a pair of matching booty shorts with knee-high brown leather boots as she tousled her hair.

That post was also a hit among Whitney’s fans. To date, the snap has racked up more than 9,000 likes and over 175 comments.