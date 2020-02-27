Maitland Ward Leaves Little To The Imagination In Skimpy Blue Bikini

Adult movie star Maitland Ward is no stranger to showing some skin on the big screen. She is also known for flaunting her curves on social media. On Thursday, she sent temperatures soaring when she shared an Instagram update in which she wore a tiny bikini that left little to the imagination.

Maitland’s two-piece swimsuit was a bright blue color. The top had classic triangle cups that hardly contained her breasts. The bottoms were just as revealing, consisting of little more than a piece of fabric and string.

The star’s post was a collection of two selfies that showed her posing in a bathroom. The snaps captured her body from the middle of her thigh up. One image saw the blue-eyed beauty from the front. She stood with one hip cocked to the side as she held her phone in one hand. The pose showcased her ample chest, flat abs and toned thighs. She looked at the camera as her other hand was in her hair. A shamrock tattoo on her lower abdomen was also visible.

In the second image, Maitland flaunted her backside. The picture captured her from a side angle, highlighting her round booty. She smiled as she turned her torso to snap the camera, flaunting her thin waist. The photo also gave her fans a nice look of her side boob in the revealing swimsuit top.

Maitland’s red hair was parted in the middle and fell straight over her shoulders. Her makeup featured smoky eye shadow, thick lashes, eyeliner and blush on the apples of her cheeks. She also wore a deep rose shade on her lips and a bold red polish on her nails.

The post was a hit, garnering more than 16,000 likes within an hour of her posting it.

She told her fans that it was a beach day.

Many of her admirers told her to have fun while she spent time in the sun. Others told her that they loved seeing her in the two-piece and poured on the compliments.

“You are so beautiful as always Maitland,” one Instagram user told her.

“This is awesome,” said a second follower.

“You made my day,” commented a third fan.

“That’s a awesome color! Looks great on you,” wrote a fourth admirer.

