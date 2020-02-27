Blond Bombshell Celeste Bright Flaunts Killer Body In Red-Hot Bikini

Celeste Bright sent temperatures soaring earlier this week when she took to her Instagram page to share a series of snapshots of herself in a tiny bikini that showed off her insane figure.

The blond bombshell sported a two-piece bathing suit in a bright red shade that brought out the gold hues in her hair. On her upper body, Bright had on a tiny bikini top boasting a classic triangle cut with spaghetti straps that tied behind her neck. Another set of thin straps wrapped around her chest, tying in the back. The triangles were small and sat high on her chest, showing off a bit of her underboob.

Bright teamed her bikini top with a pair of matching string bottoms that tied on the sides. The straps sat high on her waist, baring her wide hips. The placement of the straps also helped to accentuate the contrast between the model’s hips and her slender midsection. As Bright revealed via the tag on the first photo, the swimsuit was from Lemonade Swim.

Bright wore her golden blond hair in a middle part and styled down. She rocked loose waves that gave her a perfect beach look. Bright stood near the trunk of a palm tree while striking different poses.

In the first shot, the model tugged at the side strap of her bikini bottoms while having the other arm hang by her side. She stood with her legs slightly apart and hips to one side in a fierce pose that matched her facial expression.

The second snapshot showed Bright leaning against the tree with one leg lifted up against the trunk. Her left side was toward the camera as she took her right arm to her head. The third shot offered a closer look of her torso. She was, once again, with her right arm behind her head as she faced the camera. The series was taken by photographer Ian Passmore. The model did not reveal where the shoot took place.

The photos raked in more than 32,500 likes and upwards of 370 comments since going live. Instagram users used the occasion to rave about Bright’s beauty and physique, showering her with all kinds of compliments and emoji in the comments section.

“Beauty in red,” one user wrote, trailing the words with a red heart.

“You are from out of this world,” replied another fan, also adding a red heart to the message.

“What a HUNNNNN,” a third user chimed in, topping off the comment with a purple heart.