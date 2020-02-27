Australian Model Natalie Roser Looks Smoking Hot In A Tiny Floral Bikini On Instagram

Natalie Roser shared a steamy new set of bikini-clad photos to her Instagram page today that have her 1.2 million followers on the platform talking for more reasons than one.

The eye-popping double Instagram update shared on Thursday saw the Australian model posing inside a gorgeous house, which a tag on the photos indicated that she booked through the program Mandala Places. It was furnished with a plush gray couch that was adorned with piles of pillows, and was decorated with a number of tall, dark green palm trees.

It is likely that the snaps were from her recent trip to Bali, as she indicated in the caption of her post that she had a “takeover” coming soon from her visit to the Indonesian city with the popular clothing line Revolve. She explained that she would be showing off some of her “fave places in Bali” and “super cute” pieces from the brand, including the itty-bitty bikini she was already rocking in the snaps that did nothing but favors for her flawless figure.

Natalie sent pulses racing in the tiny white two-piece that was covered in purple flowers. The set included a ruched top with thin shoulder straps and a daringly low scoop neckline that left an ample amount of cleavage well within eyesight. It cut off just below her chest, giving her followers a good look at her chiseled abs as well.

The blond bombshell’s matching bikini bottoms made for quite a sight as well. The garment boasted a daringly high-cut style that showcased the babe’s toned legs that were perfect bronzed thanks to products from the Tanned Australia line. It featured a flirty ruffle detail along its waistband, which sat low on Natalie’s hips to accentuate her trim waists and slender frame.

Natalie kept things simple and accessorized with a dainty pair of earrings that added just the right amount of bling. She flipped her platinum tresses in a deep part that spilled over to one side of her head and opted for a minimal amount of makeup that highlighted her natural beauty.

Unsurprisingly, the skin-baring new addition to Natalie’s Instagram feed proved to be popular with her fans. The snaps have earned nearly 6,000 likes after just two hours of going live, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for the stunner’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Hot and beautiful photos,” one person wrote.

Another said that Natalie has the “best legs ever.”

“Yaay!! This bikini looks amazing on you (like everything else hehe),” commented a third.

“Gorgeous as always,” quipped a fourth.

Natalie often tantalizes her fans by showing off her incredible bikini body. Another recent upload also came from her trip to Bali and saw her sporting a mismatched two-piece swimsuit. The look was a huge hit with her fans, who awarded the snap more than 24,000 likes.