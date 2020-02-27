Maya Stepper Opts For Hair Extensions Instead Of A Shirt In Hilarious New Instagram Post

Maya Stepper has been posting Instagram snaps from Paris, France since three days ago and continued to share her adventures with her followers today with a new and hilarious update. There was one video and two photos in the series that centered around her hair extensions. The first two parts of the set were of Maya goofing off as she went topless and opted to censor her curves with the hair.

The clip showed the stunner holding the extension to her chest as she swung her hips from side to side. Maya gave sultry looks with her lips parted and wore her hair down with soft waves framing her face. After a couple of seconds, the video was slowed down and the hair swung dramatically in front of her abs. The model tilted her head back for a few moments before continuing to sway. The lighting of the clip had a strobe-like effect as it flickered on and off quickly. She filmed the video in front of a white bed in a room with maroon walls.

The second part of the series was a photo of Maya as she propped herself up on her elbows on the bed. Her nude bottoms peeked through although the focus was again on the hair extension. The blonde smiled with her lips closed and appeared to be wearing little makeup, if any. This snap was taken with a lot of flash that left her skin looking flawless.

The final picture was of fellow model Mikkel Gregers Jensen as he sported the hair. He laid his head on white pillows and closed his eyes, seemingly asleep.

Maya’s adoring followers took to the comments section to rave about the update.

“Mood Hahaha didnt expect the last one,” wrote fellow model Charelle Schriek.

“@charelleschriek LOL! Never fall asleep first after the party,” responded Maya.

“You make everything art and so fun,” gushed a second fan.

“PARTY HAIRDY,” declared a third social media user.

“You Make My Day,” wrote a supporter.

Maya sometimes shares topless updates periodically on Instagram, and did just that on December 21, 2019. That time, she wore a pair of fishnet stockings and a white towel in her hair. She sat on a white bed and propped up her knees at a diagonal to censor her chest. The bombshell held the phone in her hand to take the selfie, giving a hint of a smile. She captured the reflection of two mirrors in the backdrop.