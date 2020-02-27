Chilean ‘Playboy’ Model Daniella Chavez Wears Nothing Under Fully Unbuttoned Top In Racy New Photo

Daniella Chavez gave her fans and followers quite a lot to look earlier this week with a recent Instagram photo that left little to the imagination.

The photo showed the Chilean Playboy model sitting down at a table in what looked to be a kitchen. Chavez looked dreamy with her head slightly tilted back as she looked toward the horizon with soft eyes and parted lips. There was a strong source of light coming from the front, which hit Chavez straight on, making her green eyes and tanned skin stand out. Chavez placed a hand on the side of her neck as she stared on. The model did not add a geotag to her post to indicate where the photo was taken.

Chavez rocked a baby blue top with metal buttons running down the front. The model, however, opted to leave her long-sleeved top fully unbuttoned, revealing quite a lot of her chest. The open top showed that the blond bombshell chose not to wear a bra underneath, leaving her ample cleavage in full evidence.

The South American beauty teamed her top with a pair of light-washed jean bottoms. Because Chavez’s legs are hidden under the table, it was not possible to see whether she was wearing pants, shorts or a skirt. The bottoms sat just over her navel, hugging her slender midsection as it contrasted with her voluptuous chest.

Chavez did not add any tags to show where her outfit was from. The glamour model wore her platinum blond bangs swept across her forehead to the left. Her hair was styled down in straight strands that were brushed over her left shoulder, coming onto her chest.

The model also opted to wear a full face of makeup, marked by long, luscious lashes. In the caption, Chavez pointed out that her eyelashes were courtesy of Happy Lashes. She completed her makeup with shimmery pink shadow, gloss and bronzer.

Unsurprisingly, the post was a hit with her followers. The snapshot raked in more than 146,000 likes and upwards of 1,500 comments, as of the time of this writing.

Instagram users could barely contain their excitement in the comments section, where they raved about Chavez’s beauty and figure. As usual, most of the messages were written in Chavez’s native Spanish, though comments in other languages, including English and Portuguese, show that the model has fans scattered in different countries.

“One of the most mouthwatering beauties ever!!” one one of her English-speaking fans raved, trailing the comment with a long string of emoji depicting smileys and hearts.

“Very pretty woman,” replied another user.