Fitness Model Sarah Houchens Showcases Her Curves In Gray Sports Bra & Purple Spandex Shorts

Sarah Houchens sizzled in some tight workout gear for a brand new Instagram pic. The fitness model posted the shot to her feed on Thursday afternoon.

In the racy snap, Sarah looked smoking hot as she donned a form-fitting gray sports bra and a pair of high-waisted purple spandex shorts.

The workout gear flaunted all of Sarah’s enviable curves, including her toned arms, ample bust, tiny waist, flat tummy, curvy hips, and long, lean legs. She accessorized the look with a pair of simple white sneakers.

Sarah wore her long, blond hair parted to the side and styled in sexy ringlet curls that fell down her back and brushed over her shoulder. She also opted for a full face of makeup in the picture.

The glam look included sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, and black eyeliner. She added a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, and chin, as well as pink blush on her cheeks, and dark pink lipstick. She completed the look with a glowing tan all over her body.

In the background of the photo, a clear sky is visible, as well as some potted plants and other green foliage. In the caption, Sarah told her fans that anything worth having is worth waiting for.

Meanwhile, many of the model’s 711,000-plus followers made short work of showing their appreciation for the post. The snap earned more than 1,500 likes and over 35 comments within the first hour after it was shared to her account.

“Your words are always so inspirational!!! Thank you for that!!!!” one of Sarah’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“You look absolutely stunningly beautiful. Have a great day,” remarked another adoring fan.

“I see you Miss Independent. The one and Only Sarah Houchens,” a third social media user stated.

“Your body is amazing. You’re so fit and gorgeous. I love all of your photos Sarah. Keep inspiring your fans you’re doing a great job for us,” a fourth person told the model.

The model’s fans have come to expect racy photos from the fitness guru. She appears to have no qualms about showcasing her gym-honed body online.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Instagram hottie thrilled her fans on Wednesday when she shared a snap of herself rocking a red string bikini that left very little to the imagination.

That photo also proved to be a popular upload among Sarah Houchen’s followers. To date, the post has raked in more than 10,000 likes and over 200 comments.