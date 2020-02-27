Mackenzie Edwards Shares Rare Photo Of Baby Boy Jagger, Opens Up About The ‘Toddler Phase’

Mackenzie Edwards recently took to Instagram to share a rare photo of her and Ryan Edwards son Jagger. The 16-month-old is now entering the toddler phase according to Mackenzie and she opened up about some of the troubles they are facing.

In the black and white photo, Jagger is shown peacefully sleeping in a large bed with a pacifier in his mouth. Although he is sleeping soundly, Mackenzie revealed that getting him to take a nap has not been easy. In the caption, the mom-of-three revealed that it has been “next to impossible” to get her young son to take a nap since entering the toddler phase.

She explained that she used bamboo sheets for today’s nap time and it appears the soft sheets allowed Jagger to get a restful nap.

Within the first hour of being posted to her social media, the picture had nearly 5,000 likes from Mackenzie’s more than 500,000 followers. As with many of Mackenzie’s posts, there were plenty of positive comments on the post, but there were also some negative comments.

One comment called out Mackenzie for bed sharing with her baby, highlighting the dangers of doing so. Mackenzie replied to the comment stating that Jagger isn’t a baby. Other commenters chimed in and supported Mackenzie.

“Every mom will do what’s best for their child. Bed sharing may be good for some but not others,” one comment read.

Other commenters asked about the sheets themselves, asking if they help a person stay “cool” at night. Mackenzie then revealed they do.

“yea, I am a freaking heater and I don’t get hot at night,” she exclaimed.

The negative comments are just one reason why Mackenzie chooses not to share too much with her followers on social media. During her pregnancy with daughter Stella Rhea, she didn’t share any updates or baby bump photos, rather choosing to keep her pregnancy private. Following the birth of her daughter, Mackenzie opened up about why she kept things private.

“To be really honest, most of the comments on my pictures are ridiculously mean especially about how I look and how much weight I gain and how ugly I am or how I’m a terrible mother/wife.. I really can’t ever win. I didn’t want to surround myself/deal with that while being pregnant.”

The comments on Mackenzie’s latest post about Jagger being in the toddler phase highlight the fact that the Teen Mom OG cast member still receives negative comments on her posts.