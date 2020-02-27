Charly Jordan Wears Nothing In Sizzling Shower Pic On Instagram

Charly Jordan has been tantalizing her Instagram fans with many sizzling snaps over the past week, but her newest photo posted on Thursday is arguably the most revealing of them all. The blond beauty wore absolutely nothing for the Instagram share and got drenched in a modern shower.

The model seemed to be having a blast as she was photographed with a huge smile on her face. She turned her head to the right back toward the camera and closed her eyes for the shot. Charly placed both of her hands on the wall, with her left hand extended above her and resting by the shower head. Her sideboob peeked through and her nude booty was also on show.

The blonde’s hair was slicked back behind her shoulders and the water dripped down from the large silver shower head on to her back.

The stunner accessorized with a bracelet and multiple rings. She also sported a black manicure that was hard to miss.

The shower walls were a dark gray tone. She was captured from her head to her hips for the photo. The composition of the image left a lot of blank space above Charly and the natural lighting flooded the space from the right side of the frame.

The geotag was “None of your business” and her short caption was a shout-out to her mom. Her caption is likely because Charly doesn’t usually share nude shots on her social media page.

The beauty’s fans were clearly loving the image. It’s racked up over 56,000 likes in the first 20 minutes since going live.

The post has also already garnered more than 680 comments in the same time frame.

“U can’t make me change my wallpaper every time u make a post,” joked an admirer.

“Omg chill my man has this app ur so HOT!!???” raved a second supporter.

Others responded to the caption.

“No need to be sorry we love this [sic] kind of pics carry on,” a third follower wrote.

“Yeah sorry mom lol,” quipped a fourth social media user.

In addition, the cutie shared another photo series from the shower six days ago, but that time, she wore a light blue bikini. Charly posed in a different bathroom with tiled walls and silver hardware. The first snap offered a good look at her ensemble. She stood in front of a circular mirror with her hair brushed over in a heavy side part. She glanced at the camera with a hint of a smile on her face.