Bikini Model Jilissa Zoltko Highlights Her Booty In A Tight White Dress On Instagram

Jilissa Zoltko ditched her usual bikini in favor of a stunning dress for her brand new Instagram upload. The model wowed her fans with the post on Wednesday.

In the racy photo, Jilissa looked like a total smokeshow as she highlighted her curvy booty in the tight, white dress. The garment boasted thin spaghetti straps, a low cut neckline, and a ruffled hemline.

The blond bombshell stunned as she she showcased her toned arms, ample bust, tiny waist, curvy hips, booty, and long, lean legs in the gown. She accessorized the look with gold earrings and a white leather handbag.

In the first photo, Jilissa posed with her backside to the camera as she stood in front of a reflective door. She looked back over her shoulder with a sultry stare on her face. The second shot was nearly identical, but featured the model beaming a bright, while smile into the lens.

Jilissa wore her golden locks parted in the center and styled in loose waves that cascaded down her back and over her shoulder. She also opted for a full face of makeup.

The application consisted of sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, black eyeliner, and pink eye shadow. She added a shimmering highlighter to her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a dark pink tint to her lips to complete the glam look. She also sported a glowing tan all over her body.

Of course, many of Jilissa’s 677,000-plus followers fell in love with the snaps. Fans flocked to show their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button over 17,000 times and leaving more than 220 comments within the first 18 hours after it was shared to her account.

“Honestly obsessed with you. I love your flow,” one of Jilissa’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“That dress is beautiful, you look great in it,” remarked another admirer.

“You always smile in the second photo. That’s your style always,” a third social media user told the model.

“Wow! You are absolutely stunning in that photo,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, white appears to be a color that Jilissa favors in her wardrobe choices. The model is often seen rocking white dresses, workout gear, tops, and bathing suits.

Earlier this week, Jilissa Zoltko got the pulses of her followers racing when she shared a post of herself rocking a skimpy white bikini with metal accents. That upload proved to be a popular one among her fans, and has earned more than 27,000 likes and over 340 comments to date.