Laci Kay Somers Shows Underboob In Tiny Gold Bikini On Instagram

Laci Kay Somers has been heating up her Instagram feed with a variety of revealing updates lately and kept it rolling today with a hot new video. The model sported a tiny gold bikini that managed to contain her curves for the most part although her underboob was left on show.

The metallic swimsuit featured a small triangle-cut top and matching bottoms with straps that rested high on her hips. Laci wore a black beanie and her hair down for the sizzling clip and added soft hues to her look with her makeup application. She rocked light pink eyeshadow and matching lipstick along with plenty of blush. Her only visible accessory was her sparkling belly button ring.

The clip began with the stunner tugging at her bikini top and bottoms and looking down, bringing attention to her cleavage and toned abs. Laci then glanced up with a sultry expression on her face and played with a piece of her hair. The model raised her right arm into the air and continued to give coy looks.

The video then transitioned to another clip of Laci posing with her back angled towards the camera. Her curvy booty was on full display and she tugged at her straps before playfully grabbing the sides of her derriere. The sensation gave a flirty smile before bouncing up slightly and shaking her hips from side to side.

The model posed in an open doorway for the clip with a window visible in the far wall. There was a thin table to her right that was covered in a white cloth and decorated with a candle and a couple of white sculptures.

The beauty’s devoted fans took to the comments section to leave a variety of messages.

“I just woke up and this is the first thing I saw, sure is a lot better than the alarm clock,” joked an admirer.

“Looking Amazing as usual! Just simply wonderful!” gushed a second follower.

“The most beautiful woman in the whole world,” raved a supporter.

“Your body is made for bikinis Queen Laci,” complimented a fourth social media user.

The bombshell also shared another update four days ago when she gave her followers a good look at her booty. That time, Laci posed for the photo with her back facing the camera and her jeans pulled down below her curves. She wore a tiny white g-string and a light lavender long-sleeved crop top. She posed outside for the photo next to a stone wall and gazed to her right with a flirty expression on her face.