Polish Model Veronica Bielik Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In Little Black Dress With Plunging Neckline

Popular model Veronica Bielik is known for flaunting her curves on social media. On Thursday, she put her curves on display with her latest Instagram post, which saw her looking drop-dead gorgeous in a little black dress with a plunging neckline.

Veronica was standing inside for the photo, which showed her body from the mid-thigh up. Pieces of furniture as well as a mirror on the wall, were blurred in the background. The snap captured Veronica as she glanced down with her lips parted.

The beauty’s dress featured a halter-style neck along with a plunging neckline that exposed a good deal of her cleavage. The number hugged her every curve, emphasizing her slender waist and hourglass shape. The dress also had a row of six black buttons down the front a few inches below the neckline. The hem of the dress was short, showing off her toned thighs. She appeared to be wearing sheer black hose. While the picture did not show all of her legs, she also appeared to be wearing a pair of thigh-high boots, completing her stylish look.

Veronica’s hair was parted on the side and fell over her shoulders is loose waves. She framed her eyes with dark brows, smoky eye shadow and thick lashes. She wore blush on the apples of her cheeks and a rose shade of lipstick. She also sported a pale pink polish on her nails. She accessorized the look with a watch.

In the caption, she left an uplifting message, while wishing her fans a good day. She also mentioned that the dress came from online retailer Revolve.

Many of her admirers had plenty to say about how she looked in the dress.

“Just recently became a follower of yours and you are absolutely gorgeous!Hope you have a great day!” one fan told her.

“Great perspective on life. And great photo of you! Truly a remarkable beauty,” said a second Instagram user.

“You are so pretty,” a third fan chimed in.

“Wow Veronica you are looking so so beautiful happy Thursday to you too,” wrote a fourth admirer.

Veronica was blessed with a pretty face and and fabulous physique. On top of that, she has a sharp sense of style. Her Instagram page is filled with snapshots that show her looking sensational a variety of chic outfits. Earlier this month, she looked smoking hot in a black pantsutthat fit her like a glove.