Cosplay Model Meg Turney Stuns Fans In Intricate Wonder Woman Costume

Meg Turney stunned her 745,000 Instagram fans on Wednesday, February 26, with a couple of pictures from a photo shoot that featured her as Wonder Woman.

The cosplay model took to the popular social media platform to upload the shots that showed her in a professional setting while rocking a highly intricate costume inspired by the DC Comics character.

The first photo showed Turney in desert-like setting. She was down on one knee with the other one bent as she rested one hand against Wonder Woman’s shield. Her other hand was on her thigh, while the character’s sword was stuck in the sand on her opposite side. Turney was looking to the right toward the horizon. Her eyes were focused and lips slightly open.

In the second photo, Turney assumed an action pose. Her right side was toward the camera as she faced a point outside of the frame. She wore her shield on her forearm, which was positioned in front of her torso. The right elbow was pulled back, sword in hand, as if ready to plunge into action.

She rocked a blood red armor featuring no sleeves with gold details. On her bottom, she had on Wonder Woman’s asymmetrical blue skirt. A gold “W” belt wrapped around Turney’s waist. As the cosplay model revealed in the caption, her armor was produced by UD Replicas, while her shield was the work of Comic Sandwiches and is available on Etsy.

Turney accessorized her look with the character’s iconic head piece and upper armor bracelet. The model wore a chestnut brown wig, which was parted in the middle and styled down in large, loose waves that fell freely onto her back.

The cosplayer rocked black eyeliner and shadow to add depth to her eyes, while keeping the makeup generally neutral. Bronzer helped contour her face and highlight her cheeks.

The photos proved to be popular with her fans. Since going live, the slideshow attracted more than 29,900 likes and upwards of 150 comments. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to share their thoughts about her costume, while expressing their admiration for Turney.

“Pure fire homie!” one user raved, including a hands-raised emoji at the end of the comment.

“Wow you look amazing. Like a fun shoot. Love the costume. Well done. You are one of my favorite Wonder Woman now. Well done,” said another fan.

“Think you should be the new wonder woman absolutely stunning n you got all the curves,” a third one chimed in, following the words with a kiss, red hearts and heart-eyes emoji.