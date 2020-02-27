Jimmy Kimmel Trolls Ted Cruz, Shows Video Of Republican Voters Failing To Locate Any Country On A Map

'Unfortunately, the guy talking about facts, truth and substance made it all up,' Kimmel said of Cruz.

Late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel trolled Senator Ted Cruz for failing to properly understand one of his (Kimmel’s) segments, HuffPost reports. The host produced a map and asked self-identified Republican voters to name a country on a map, and several failed to do so.

Back in 2018, Kimmel posted a video of passer-by being shown a map and asked to name any country on it. They failed to do so.

“Is this South Africa?,” one user asked, pointing to the continent of South America.

Another, pointing in the general direction of Russia, proclaimed, “that’s the country of Asia.”

Clips like this have been a staple of comedy shows for decades, of course. What’s more, these clips fail to tell the whole story. Viewers see only what the host’s production team wants them to see; clips of passer-by easily doing what they’re asked to do doesn’t make for compelling TV.

Nevertheless, this clip somehow made it to the attention of the Twitter account @ForAmerica, which tweeted a video of the clip and captioned it, “Pray for our youth.”

Senator Ted Cruz retweeted For America’s tweet, and added his own caption, saying that these people were Bernie Sanders’ base, and that their purported ignorance is what’s driving them to vote for Sanders.

This is Bernie’s base—the same folks who tell pollsters that socialism is great because free stuff is cool & they have no idea how many countries have tried it and utterly failed. The antidote: facts, truth & substance. https://t.co/zQhrvwRkmz — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 18, 2020

The problem, as Kimmel points out, is that the political affiliations of the respondents wasn’t a part of the clip, and indeed, none of them were even asked what their political affiliation is.

“Unfortunately, the guy talking about facts, truth and substance made it all up,” Kimmel said of Cruz, adding “Bernie wasn’t even running when we shot this.”

Kimmel then trolled Cruz, by having his production team film another video of passer-by being asked to name countries on a map. Only this time, he specifically asked people who self-identified as Republicans. Not unexpectedly, the clip showed people failing to identify even a single country.

One, for example, pointed to Australia and said, “I believe that’s Africa.”

Another pointed at Africa and was reminded that it’s a continent, not a country. He was unable to name a country in Africa.

Another was asked by a producer if she supports the president, to which she replied, “yeah.” Then, shown the map and asked to name a single country on it, the participant chuckled and then drew blanks when the producer pointed at Australia, Africa and Europe.

Again, it bears noting that this video does not include any participants who successfully named a country, if indeed there were any.