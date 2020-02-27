Ashley Alexiss Flaunts Dangerous Curves In Sheer License Plate Bodysuit On Instagram

Ashley Alexiss put a sexy spin on the license plate game in a new Instagram post on Thursday. In a photo on her feed, the model rocked a sheer bodysuit that was covered in colorful license plates and left very little to the imagination.

The photo showed Ashley standing in front of a plain white backdrop. She looked absolutely radiant in her completely see-through, long-sleeved ensemble, which did nothing but favors for her killer curves. All over the one-piece, green, white, blue, and red license plates in various sizes covered her body, as well as a few red Route 66 signs and blue speed limit signs.

The tight one-piece featured a turtleneck and thin fabric that stretched over her busty chest, but her long, blond hair covered enough to keep the photo Instagram-friendly. Even so, hints of her ample cleavage were on full display.

The bodysuit clung to her hourglass figure and drew attention to her curvy waist, as well as her flat tummy. Fans could catch a glimpse of Ashley’s silver studded belly button piercing through the sheer fabric. The lower half of the bodysuit also included high cuts that came above her hips, which further emphasized the Sports Illustrated model’s curvy figure.

Ashley did not appear to be sporting any other accessories with her risque outfit, but she did rock a full face of makeup. Her look included expertly contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, smoky eyeshadow, thick lashes, and a light pink gloss on her full lips. She wore her hair down in spiraling curls that fell over her shoulders.

Ashley posed with her arms rested on her head and her legs slightly crossed in front of her, which drew more attention to her tiny waist. She stared into the camera with a slight smile and a sultry gaze.

In the caption, Ashley asked if anyone wanted to play a round of the license plate game.

The post garnered more than 13,000 likes and just over 220 comments in one hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“You’re literally a thick Barbie! I need to know what witchcraft you’re performing because wtf??” one fan asked with a heart-eye emoji.

“Warning, dangerous curves ahead,” another user joked.

“You are the bomb, baby!” said a third follower.

This wasn’t the only one-piece that Ashley modeled on her Instagram this week. In another post, she rocked lacy, light pink lingerie, which drove her fans wild.