Justin Amash Votes Against Anti-Lynching Bill, Says It Is A Particular Threat To ‘People Of Color’

On Wednesday, Reason reported that the House of Representatives passed H.R. 35, the Emmet Till Antilynching Act, by a vote of 410 to 4. Independent Justin Amash was one of four congressmen who voted against the bill, which the publication reports would “effectively expand the federal death penalty” — something the Michigan Rep. is against.

As he often does following a House vote, Amash took to Twitter Wednesday evening to explain his decision.

“#HR35 bans activities that are already illegal under federal law, and it’s based on the unconstitutional federalization of criminal punishment, which is a threat to civil liberties and civil rights—particularly for people of color,” he wrote.

Amash continued to note that the new bill does not designate lynching a new federal hate crime.

“Murdering someone on account of their race, or conspiring to do so, is not legal under federal law. It’s already a federal crime, and it’s already a hate crime.”

“If you’re saying to yourself, ‘I can’t believe Congress is only now outlawing lynching,’ there’s a good reason you can’t believe it: It’s not true,” Amash wrote in another tweet separate from his thread.

According to the libertarian representative, the bill’s primary purpose is to “criminalize conspiracies” to the same degree or more than the underlying crimes. As Amash notes, some of these crimes are punishable by the death penalty, which he believes should be abolished.

The 39-year-old congressman believes that creating federal crimes for issues that are typically handled at the state level “obscures” which government — federal or state — is responsible for the investigation and prosecution of the crime. He claims this obfuscation provides power to unelected federal officials that he claims cannot be held accountable by voters.

At the conclusion of his thread, Amash expressed concern that the bill is being framed as something the protects people of color, pointing to the fact that such people are the ones who have been “disproportionately violated” by the “massive and unaccountable” United States criminal justice system.

As reported by ABC News’ 13 On Your Side, Amash is no stranger to being in the minority. In July, he voted against the 9/11 victims’ compensation bill and has voted no on many other proposals, which pushed The Washington Post to call him ‘Dr. No.’

Despite some pushback for his decisions, Amash’s principled brand has helped him thus far. As The Inquisitr previously reported, he has outraised all of his Democratic and Republican competitors as an Independent ahead of the election for his Michigan seat.