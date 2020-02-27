Selena Gomez Reportedly ‘Still Healing’ And Isn’t ‘Actively Looking’ For A Relationship

Selena Gomez is reportedly “relieved” to be moving on from the part of her life that focused solely on singer Justin Bieber. While the pop singer is reportedly “still healing,” she isn’t actively looking for a relationship, but knows what she is looking for once she is ready to date according to a source who spoke to Us Weekly.

The source explained that Selena is making her mental health a priority and added, “Right now, she is focusing on that as well as her music and isn’t actively looking or going out of her way to be in a relationship right now.”

Selena and Justin famously dated on and off for over seven years. They ultimately ended their relationship for the final time in March 2018. Following their split, Justin moved on with Hailey Baldwin who he had briefly dated back in 2015 during a split from Selena. The two wed in a small courthouse ceremony in September 2018 and had a more formal wedding ceremony late last year.

Selena hasn’t publicly dated anyone since the split, but when she does, the source says she knows what she is looking for in a relationship.

“She is still healing, but now knows what kind of guy she would want to date and what qualities he would need to have in order for her and her future boyfriend to be in a healthy, thriving, loving and supportive relationship.”

Last month, Selena opened up about her very public relationship with the “Yummy” singer and explained that, during their time together, she felt she was a victim to “emotional abuse.”

The source that spoke to US Weekly added that understanding what she went through in her relationship was “a very important life lesson.”

Selena’s latest album, Rare, is perhaps the singer’s most vulnerable yet as it allowed her to open up in an artistic way. The source added that it wasn’t easy for Selena to get back into such a “good place” both mentally and emotionally explaining that it took a lot of “discipline” and “strength” for the singer to get to where she is today.

Justin has also spoken out about his past relationship with Selena. Last month he opened up about why the relationship failed and admitted that he had been “reckless.”

These days, Selena Gomez is clearly doing better and has been more active on social media, sharing her life with her fans again.