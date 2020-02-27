The Daughter Of Former ‘RHONY’ Star Jules Wainstein ‘Saw Mommy Hit Daddy’ Before Her Assault Arrest

New details about the former Bravo star's arrest have been revealed.

Former Real Housewives of New York City star Jules Wainstein allegedly attacked her estranged husband, Michael Wainstein, over the weekend in a Publix parking lot in Boca Raton, Florida as their two children, 10-year-old Jagger and 7-year-old Rio, looked on.

On February 26, Radar Online revealed details of the ex-couple’s alleged encounter, which took place on their youngest child’s birthday, that they obtained from a police report.

According to Michael, he felt threatened by Jules and thought he should her as she arrived to trade off their kids in case anything was to go down between them.

“She wanted him to pay for his f***ing child support and was upset about a recent payment not going through,” the report explained.

After exiting his vehicle, Michael claimed Jules “became very agitated and grabbed a baseball bat from her backseat.”

According to Michael, Jules didn’t threaten him with the bat. Instead, she put the apparent weapon on the ground before lunging towards him in an effort to get his phone. Then, as she attempted to grab the device, Jules reportedly punched Michael in the face, causing him to drop the cell phone, which shattered it completely.

Before the phone fell, Jules reportedly scratched Michael on the face and afterwards, after picking up his phone, Michael continued to record their encounter as he returned safely to his vehicle. Upon viewing the clip Michael had taken, a cop allegedly declared his claims against Jules as “accurate.”

In her own conversation with police, Jules reportedly admitted to having a bat in her possession but said she put the bat down before her encounter with Michael. She then said that while she did try and grab Michael’s cell phone, she instead grabbed his hand, which caused the device to fall to the ground.

“I was angry [and] I smacked him,” she allegedly said.

Then, when the cops spoke to the ex-couple’s kids, Rio said she “saw mommy hit daddy.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Reality Tea shared a report in June 2016 after the eighth season of The Real Housewives of New York City and suggested Jules may have been fired from the series after appearing on just one season.

“[Jules Wainstein] is just too nice and too normal to be on this show. It would be awful getting dumped by the show after she got dumped by her husband, but I would not be shocked if it happened,” the outlet explained.

Jules and Michael’s relationship ended just as her reality career did the same.