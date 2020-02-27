‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Friday, February 28: Bill Compliments Flo

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, February 28 reveal that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) will bring a smile to his fiancée’s face. Katie Logan (Heather Tom) will find that Dollar Bill is a softie after all, per She Knows Soaps.

Ever since Katie found out that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) was terminally ill, she’s gone out of her way for the young designer. Even though Sally doesn’t know it, she has told Bill, Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks), Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) the news. The only reason she blabbed Sally’s secret was so that these people could help make Sally’s last days more bearable.

Thanks to Katie, Steffy and Ridge did not fire Sally, and gave her the news that her designs were going to be used in Ridge’s couture line. Sally was thrilled that her efforts were being recognized and also felt a sense of relief that she was not being let go from her job.

Wyatt and Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) also decided to put their relationship on hold for the time being. Flo told Wyatt that he needed to make Sally happy in the little time that she had left.

Later, Katie comforted Flo and praised her for the selfless decision that she made. Although Flo knew that she was doing the right thing, she was feeling a bit off.

But Katie and Flo’s unselfish deeds have not gone unnoticed. The soap opera spoilers indicate that Bill has seen the effort that Katie has made. He knows that she has gone out of her way for Sally’s sake. Not only is the redhead’s job safe, but Sally now has Wyatt by her side.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Katie will be surprised when Bill does something sweet. The publishing tycoon has never been fond of Flo because she stole his granddaughter. But she has been showing him a different side to her personality. First, Flo donated her kidney to save Katie’s life, and now she has put her relationship with Wyatt on hold so that Sally can taste happiness.

Bill will be impressed by Flo’s actions and pay her a compliment. Katie will be stunned because she knows how Bill used to feel about Flo. But it seems as if the former croupier is starting to prove that she can be trusted and that she is worthy of Wyatt. Of course, Katie will be touched by Bill’s effort and let him know that she loves him.