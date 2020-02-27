New ‘The Bachelorette’ Rumor Emerges Ahead Of ABC’s Official Announcement

The Bachelorette spoilers suggest that there is a lot going on behind-the-scenes as ABC prepares to name their next lead. Filming begins in about three weeks and a new rumor seems to be gaining steam. It has been a while since Clare Crawley has appeared on any of the franchise’s shows, but suddenly her name is being tossed around as a possible new Bachelorette lead.

Until recently the buzz was that last year’s The Bachelorette Hannah Brown would return for another shot at finding love. Last week that possibility seemed to peter out and this week, spoiler king Reality Steve said that Hannah and production couldn’t come to terms on a contract.

Reality Steve’s spoilers have detailed that he knows that production has met with three specific women as potential candidates. However, he cautions, it’s entirely possible they have met with other ladies as well.

Supposedly, production has met with Kelsey Weier from Peter’s season along with former The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise contestants Tia Booth and Tayshia Adams. Now, according to a rumor that popped up in a Facebook group, The Bachelorette fans are buzzing over the idea that Clare might be the lead instead.

Reality Steve took to Twitter on Thursday morning to address this rumor. He noted that he has no idea who this person is who claims that Clare’s already been chosen, and he says he’s heard nothing that aligns with this rumor.

The spoiler guru also noted that it’s not as if he knows it’s absolutely not true, but he also has not heard anything about Clare being in contention. He’s also not heard anything about someone being chosen with an announcement slated to come on The Ellen DeGeneres Show next Wednesday as is supposedly scheduled.

It’s certainly possible that ABC would decide to go with someone like Clare, although a fair number of The Bachelorette fans may not remember her. She was originally on Juan Pablo Galavis’ season of The Bachelor in 2014 where she was eliminated at the final rose ceremony.

Clare also appeared on the first two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise as well as The Bachelor Winter Games in 2018. At the Winter Games finale, she got engaged to fellow contestant Benoit Beausejour-Savard. Unfortunately, the two split a few months later.

There is one potential detail that might suggest there’s no real truth to this rumor though. Clare is 38-years-old, which would make her older than is typical for franchise leads. A lot of fans would love to see the network go in that direction, but it seems like the timing might be a challenge this time around.

Casting for The Bachelorette has been in process for quite some time now and much of the slate of contestants for this upcoming season is already set. If ABC was hoping for Hannah Brown, they’d likely have been focusing on guys in their upper 20s. Tayshia, Tia, and Kelsey are all in their upper 20s, so the same group of guys would probably still fit if one of them got the gig.

However, it seems pretty unlikely that ABC would cast Clare and see her as a fit with mostly guys in their middle or upper 20s.

Would ABC really go this route and pick Clare to be The Bachelorette? Spoiler fans have tossed out the names of quite a few ladies and Clare’s has certainly been one of them.

One way or another, a definitive answer will come soon, and The Bachelorette fans will be curious to see who ABC chooses.