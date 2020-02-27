‘Playboy’ Model Rachel Cook Slays In Pinstriped Bikini Top During Bali Getaway

Rachel Cook took to Instagram earlier today to share a smoking hot bikini shot from her trip across the globe. Over the past few days, the Playboy stunner has been sharing a number of photos from her visit to Bali and most of them have been showcasing her stunning figure. Keeping with the theme, the model delighted her followers with a series of three new shots from her picturesque trip.

In the first image in the series, the brunette bombshell posed smack dab in the middle of the frame, looking off into the distance. She sported her newly cut tresses while keeping things simple with a subtle application of makeup that included mascara, blush, highlighter, and clear lipgloss. Cook added a pair of silver hoop earrings to the sultry look.

Her sculpted abs stole the show in the first photo, in which she was clad in a pinstriped pink-and-white bikini. The second and third pics in the series showed the Seattle native posing in the same sexy suit but striking slightly altered poses. In each one of the shots, she was photographed from the waist up in front of a picture-perfect setting that included a number of big, leafy green trees, a tiki hut and a pool. In the caption, the 25-year-old told fans to just accept it, tagging Nirvana as well.

Since the photos went live on her page, they have earned the brunette beauty a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 98,000 likes in addition to 800-plus comments. Many social media users took to the post to let her know that they are jealous of her getaway while countless others raved over her beautiful figure. A few more had no words and opted to comment with emoji instead.

“I’m obsessed with your hair,” one fan raved, adding a single red heart emoji.

“My God!!!!! There is never bad a picture with Rachel!!!” a second Instagrammer gushed.

“Possibly the most attractive human being in the world,” one more follower chimed in, adding a series of flame emoji to the end of their comment.

Earlier this month, The Inquisitr shared that Cook sizzled in another hot outfit during a trip to the Superstition Mountains. In that series of images, she kept things more casual, showing off her toned and tanned figure while clad in a low-key but sexy ensemble that included a tiny black sports bra and a pair of gray sweatpants. Fans can only guess where the model will travel next.