Ana Cheri Stuns On The Beach In An Itty-Bitty Zebra-Print Bikini

Ana Cheri brought some serious heat to her Instagram account this week with a smoking hot new set of photos that are getting noticed for all of the right reasons.

The steamy new addition to the fitness model’s page was shared on Thursday and was an instant hit with her 12.4 million followers. The upload included two photos that captured the babe posing on her knees on the shore a beautiful beach as the water gently flowed in around her. She tilted her head to the side and closed her eyes in a blissful manner while the sun spilled over her flawless figure, which she showed off in a minuscule bikini that left very little to the imagination.

Ana stunned in her itty-bitty two-piece that left plenty of her perfectly bronzed figure well on display. The swimwear included an impossibly tiny, bandeau style top in a white-and-gray zebra print pattern. The piece appeared to be hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets, which nearly spilled out of the number entirely. It was tied in a tight knot right in the middle of her chest, drawing even more attention to the eyeful of cleavage that was exposed by its scandalous style.

The brunette bombshell opted for a mismatched style and paired her skimpy top with a pair of solid gray bikini bottoms that were already soaking wet. It was of a high-cut design that allowed the babe to show off her killer curves and legs, which have been sculpted thanks to her dedicated fitness regimen. Meanwhile, the swimwear’s thin string waistband was tied in dainty bows that sat high up on Ana’s hips, accentuating her trim waist and toned abs.

To accessorize her barely-there beach day ensemble, Ana added a dainty gold necklace with a rectangular pendant. She wore her dark tresses down in loose waves that cascaded messily over one of her bare shoulders and opted for a minimal makeup look that highlighted her natural beauty.

Fans were quick to shower Ana’s latest bikini-clad Instagram appearance with love. The sizzling shots have earned nearly 43,000 likes after just 45 minutes of going live, as well as hundreds of comments with compliments for the hottie’s jaw-dropping display.

“Looking so hot,” one person wrote.

Another called Ana a “beautiful water goddess.”

“Very gorgeous woman, great body and gorgeous in a bikini,” commented a third.

Others offered Ana well wishes for her upcoming trip, which she revealed in the caption of her post would be to Maui, Hawaii.

Ana is far from shy about showing off her curvaceous physique on her Instagram page. Another recent upload saw her again in a bikini — this time in a blush pink color. Fans went wild for that look as well and awarded it overe 153,000 likes.