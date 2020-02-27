Hillary Clinton Was Funded By Harvey Weinstein More Than Any Other Democrat, Says Report

A new Wednesday report from The New York Post claims that Hillary Clinton took more funding from convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein more than any other Democrat.

On Tuesday, one day after Weinstein was convicted, Clinton spoke about the donations at a screening of her new film Hillary at the Berlin Film Festival. She defended her longtime relationship with Weinstein and pointed out that he donated to many other high-profile politicians, including Barack Obama, Al Gore, and John Kerry.

Per The New York Post, Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings reveal that Clinton received $1,4 million from Weinstein during her 2016 presidential bid and another $73,390 for her 1999 New York Senate run.

In contrast, Weinstein reportedly raised $72,100 for Obama and bundled $679,000 for his 2012 re-election campaign, while Kerry received at least $28,500. However, Fox News reports that Gore doesn’t appear to have received funds outside of the money donated to the Bill Clinton/Gore primary committee.

Former Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker also received $17,800, and even the Democratic National Committee (DNC) received $305,149 from the Miramax founder back in 1994. Regardless, The New York Post claims none of the filings revealed higher donations than those made to Clinton.

“I don’t know whether that should chill anyone else from contributing to political campaigns, but it certainly should end the kind of behavior that he was just convicted for,” Clinton said at the Berlin Film Festival.

Following Weinstein’s conviction, President Donald Trump claimed to have never liked Weinstein and noted the alleged affinity for him shared by Democrats.

“The people who liked him were the Democrats. Michelle Obama loved him, loved him. Hillary Clinton loved him.”

Clinton Foundation will reportedly keep Harvey Weinstein donations pic.twitter.com/50FnW4iFQL — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) October 16, 2017

In regards to Weinstein’s sexual deviance, Fox News previously reported that Clinton suggested she was unaware.

“How could we have known?” she asked The Hollywood Reporter TV editor Lacey Rose.

“He raised money for me, for the Obamas, for Democrats in general. And that at the time was something that everybody thought made sense. And of course, if all of us had known what we know now, it would have affected our behavior.”

But the reporting of Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Ronan Farrow, who was integral in exposing the Weinstein scandal, suggests otherwise. According to Farrow, he was contacted by longtime Clinton spokesperson Nick Merrill, who he claims attempted to kill the Weinstein story.

Farrow claims that his reporting made him “radioactive” and was the catalyst for a shift in the nature of his relationship with Clinton. He claims that his reporting was a threat to the power centers and people connected to him, one of which he suggests was Clinton.