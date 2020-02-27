Pete Davidson Reveals He May Leave ‘Saturday Night Live’

He revealed why he might not return to the comedy sketch series in a telling new interview.

Pete Davidson revealed in a new interview with Charlamagne Tha God that he feels he may leave Saturday Night Live after six years with the late-night comedy sketch series. The two men discussed several of the reasons why the comedian, who was one of the youngest ever cast on the show at the age of 20, thinks its time to make an exit.

“I personally think I should be done with that show because they make fun of me on it,” said Pete.

He revealed he does not want to be known as the “guy giggling in the background,” and is tired of the show using his personal life as fodder for jokes, stating that he feels he is painted to be “this big dumb idiot.”

“I’m like, cold open, political punchlines. I’m like, ‘Weekend Update’ jokes. When I’m not there, they’ll be like, ‘Huh huh huh, Pete’s a f*cking jerk face.’ And you’re like, ‘Whose side are you on?’ I have a weird feeling in that building where I don’t know whose team they’re playing for, really—if I’m the joke or I’m in on the joke,” he shared of his less-than-enthusiastic experience as a cast member of the show.

Pete is correct in that he rarely helms his own sketches. He is generally part of the ensemble group and appears in several sketches throughout the 90 minute run of the live show. He generally does not appear as often as other members of the cast.

The comedian is sometimes featured with his own segment on Weekend Update, where he speaks his mind on topics alongside anchor and one of the series’ head writers, Colin Jost.

While Pete has not made a final determination on whether or not to exit the series, he has reportedly consulted with former Saturday Night Live star Adam Sandler for career advice moving forward. Sandler was a cast member of the late-night comedy sketch series for four seasons before leaving in 1995. He went on to have a successful film career after departing SNL.

Pete claims that Adam and others he has spoken to about leaving have told him he will know when the timing is right to say goodbye to the show he has called home for six seasons.

Until then, Pete will remain with the series as long as Lorne Michaels wants him to stay. He called the creator and producer of Saturday Night Live “a father figure” in the interview. Pete lost his own firefighter father during the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

Representatives for Saturday Night Live declined to comment on Pete’s statements, reported Vanity Fair.