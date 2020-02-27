Russian Bombshell Nina Serebrova Teases Fans With Unbuttoned Shorts In Sultry Selfie

Model Nina Serebrova knows how to get the attention of her 2.8 million Instagram followers. On Thursday, she gave them something to get excited about when she uploaded a sultry photo that showed her teasing her fans wearing a pair of unbuttoned shorts along with a skintight top.

Nina’s post was a selfie that saw her sitting on the floor in front of a mirror. She was also positioned in front of a bed that was covered with a quilted bedspread. She sat on one side of her hips and leaned one elbow on a nearby stool as she snapped the picture, which captured most of her body. The pose accentuated her hourglass shape.

The beauty wore a pair of blue jean button-up shorts that were completely unbuttoned. The sides were opened wide, exposing the smooth skin on her flat lower abdomen. The shorts had frayed edges, which drew the eye to her toned thighs.

Nina paired the shorts with a nude long-sleeved shirt that fit her like a glove. The top had a high neckline, but that did not stop if from being sexy, as it stretched across her chest, highlighting her ample cleavage. The top also featured a sexy, sheer panel below her bustline, that called attention to her slender waist.

Nina’s dark, sleek hair was parted down the middle and fell down her back. Her makeup included dark brows, smoky eye shadow and thick lashes. Her phone covered up part of her face, so it was impossible to see her lips. She accessorized the look with a pair of large hoop earrings and a couple of rings. She also wore a pink polish on her long nails.

In the caption, she told her followers to say hi. Many said hello and much more as they doled out the compliments on her flirty selfie.

“Gorgeous as always, beautiful outfit, hairstyle, great post,” one admirer said.

“I love the way you wear your outfits,” quipped a second fan.

“Hi Nina!! You look beautiful as always,” commented a third Instagram user.

“You are just the most stunning human I CANT HANDLE IT,” gushed a fourth follower.

Nina, who is currently living in Miami, seems to enjoy sharing provocative pictures on social media. Her Instagram page shows her modeling an array of outfits ranging from slinky dresses to barely-there bikinis. Earlier this month, she flaunted her booty and long legs in a pair of acid wash Daisy Dukes.