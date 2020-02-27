Amanda Bynes Spotted Out With Fiance For First Time Since Announcing Engagement

It isn’t everyday that Amanda Bynes is photographed out in public, but recently she was spotted out and about with her fiance, Paul Michael. This is the first time the two have been photographed out together since Amanda made the shocking engagement announcement on Valentine’s Day.

The 33-year-old actress and her fiance were seen leaving a Los Angeles area IHOP on Monday according to PEOPLE. Amanda kept her attire comfortable, choosing not to get too dressed up for her breakfast date.

The former All That star wore an off-white fleece sweater paired with a pair of baggy blue sweatpants. She also wore a pair of white sneakers which she showed off by rolling up the bottom of her pants just above her shoes. Amanda wore her long dark hair down and sported a pair of bright red sunglasses for the morning excursion. Rather than carrying a purse, Amanda opted for a transparent fanny pack. She sipped on her to-go drink from IHOP while she held a lit cigarette in her left hand. Her engagement ring was noticeable on her left ring finger.

Amanda’s fiance, Paul Michael, also wore a comfortable looking outfit wearing tan pants and a black Calvin Klein hoodie. Like Amanda, he carried his to-go drink in his hand. On his left hand, a gold band was visible on his left ring finger.

It isn’t just rare to see Amanda out in public, but also to see her post on social media. That is why her February 14 post about being engaged came as such a shock to fans. At the time, Amanda didn’t reveal who she planned on marrying, but eventually she started to share photos of herself along with Paul. She even posted a video to her fans introducing them to her fiance and gushing about how “lucky” she is to have him.

Amanda and Paul reportedly met at the end of last year and a source spoke out to PEOPLE about how Amanda is doing in the relationship.

“She seems happy,” the source said.

While Amanda may be set on getting married, it may not be that easy for her to walk down the aisle. She is still under a conservatorship and the marriage would need to be approved by her mother, Lynn. Reportedly, her parents are “aware” of Amanda’s engagement, but aren’t going to “approve” her to legally get married. Amanda has since taken to Instagram to speak out about her conservatorship.