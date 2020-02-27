Courteney Cox Says The HBO Max ‘Friends’ Reunion Special Will Be ‘Fantastic’

Courteney Cox is just as excited for the upcoming Friends reunion on HBO Max as fans of the show are. The 55-year-old actress, who played the role of Monica Geller on the hit ’90s NBC comedy, dished a few details about the special during an appearance on Kevin Nealon’s webseries, Hiking With Kevin, this week. She painted a picture of what fans can expect from the reunion.

“So the exciting thing is that we’re all going to get together for the first time, in a room, and actually talk about the show, and it’s going to be on HBO Max, and I’m so excited,” Cox dished, per Entertainment Tonight. “We’re going to have the best time. It’s going to be great.”

She added that the full main cast, which includes herself, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, and Matt LeBlanc, has never gotten the chance to sit down together with the intent to reminisce about their experiences on the show before.

“It’s gonna be fantastic,” Cox reiterated.

Of course, fans know that the actors have their own unofficial reunions from time to time, though not always with the full cast. Cox frequently shares images of herself and her Friends co-stars hanging out together on her Instagram feed. Back in October, all six stars reunited for a dinner, which Cox revealed was her “ideal” reunion.

“We finally all got together and had dinner,” Cox said on the webseries, noting that it took 15 years for the stars to finally plan something. “And when we get together, which is never, it only happened…it just doesn’t happen very often, like twice since we ended the show, it’s just the most fun. We laugh so hard.”

Rumors of a reunion first swirled in November when news broke that the showrunners were discussing a possible project for the new HBO streaming service.

The special was officially announced on Friday, February 21, with all six actors sharing a promotional image on their Instagram feeds. In the captions, they wrote, “It’s happening…”

Cox, LeBlanc, Aniston, Kudrow, Perry, and Schwimmer will return to the original Friends soundstage, Stage 24, at Warner Bros. Studio in Burbank. Ben Winston is set to direct and executive produce the special alongside fellow executive producers Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman, and David Crane.

The untitled unscripted reunion special, as well as all 236 episodes of Friends, will be available upon the launch of HBO Max in May 2020.