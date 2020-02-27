Candice Swanepoel Sizzles In A Minuscule Leopard-Print Bikini And Red Bucket Hat

Candice Swanepoel is showing off her incredible bikini body in another smoking hot Instagram photo that her fans are absolutely loving.

Note: Since the writing of this piece, the image described appears to have been removed from the Instagram account.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel’s latest skin-baring social media appearance was made on the official Instagram page for her swimwear line, Tropic of C. In the photo, the South African bombshell was seen standing outside a large building that was painted bright red and yellow. She cocked her hip out to the side and bent her head down toward the ground, gazing at it with a sultry stare.

Candice was dressed head-to-toe in pieces from her Tropic of C line that did nothing but favors for her killer physique. She opted for two different styles on her top and bottom, though both were in the “Kingston cat” pattern — a trendy leopard design that she labeled the season’s “signature print” in the caption of the post.

A tag on the photo indicated that the swimsuit designer was wearing the Equator top, which featured thin black shoulder straps that highlighted her toned arms. The garment also boasted minuscule, triangle-shaped cups and a plunging neckline that exposed an eyeful of cleavage.

On her lower half, Candice wore the Praia bottoms. The swimwear covered up only what was necessary, showcasing her long, lean legs and booty thanks to its daringly high cut and cheeky style. Its string waistband was tied in dainty bows high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and flat midsection.

To accessorize her barely-there ensemble, the catwalk queen added a stack of gold bangles that cascaded down her arm. She also sported a bold, cherry red bucket hat on top of her blond tresses, which were worn down and spilled over her shoulder.

It wasn’t long before fans began showering the sizzling snap with love. It has earned more than 1,100 likes after just one hour of going live — and that number still continues to grow by the minute. Several took their admiration a step further by flocking to the comments section to flood it with emoji, including the heart-eye, flame, and yellow heart emoticons.

Candice often flaunts her flawless figure in pieces from her swimsuit brand. Just yesterday, the stunner gave her fans something to talk about when she showed off another sexy two-piece from the line — this time in a green-and-black tie-dye pattern. That look proved popular as well and has racked up over 5,100 likes.