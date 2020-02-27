Serena Williams Shows Off Her Flexibility In Curve-Hugging Black Jumpsuit On Instagram

Serena Williams showed off her flexibility in the most recent photo on her Instagram page and fans are loving it. In the shared image, the mother-of-one propped herself up on one arm as she stretched her enviable fit body on the floor. The tennis star wore an all-black jumpsuit in the eyecatching image which featured a sweetheart neckline and geometric sheer panels on the bodice and sleeves. She paired the look with matching strappy sandals and sported what appeared to be dangling pearl earrings. She wore her brown and blond ombre curls loose and they appear to have been in motion when the photo was snapped.

The photo amassed over 65,000 likes in under an hour and more than 750 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, fans raved over the image.

“This picture is amazing!!! Go girl!” one person wrote.

“Give me back my edges that you snatched girl,” another added.

“I swear woman you’re getting younger and younger by the second,” a third commented.

Others marveled at the tennis star’s amazing flexibility.

“How you do that sis? I just popped my knees trying to do this pose,” a fourth fan remarked.

The jumpsuit got some attention as well with fans stating that they wanted to purchase one or several.

In the caption, the 23-time Grand Slam winner revealed that the one-piece garment is from her eponymous fashion brand. She also touted it as a great outfit for anyone who wants to be the center of attention or to “slay on em,” as she put it. While Serena didn’t share the name of the design, a glance at the brand’s Instagram page revealed that she wore their “Nicole Mesh Detail Jumpsuit” from the company’s Spring 2020 collection. According to its product description, the jumpsuit was made from a black stretch knit fabric and includes shoulder pads, side-pant pockets, and a center-back zipper. It currently retails for $98.

This is hardly the first time that Serena has rocked one of her designs in a post on her Instagram page. In a previous post, she wore a pair of fitted green pants from her clothing line that tapered at the ankles and included pockets on the legs. The trousers clung to her curves, a fact emphasized by Serena’s pose and the angle of the photo.

“It must be the… no it’s @serena Seraya pants #thicc #allmine,” she wrote in the caption.

The Seraya pants currently sell for $79 on the Serena brand’s website and are available only in olive-green.