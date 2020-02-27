Lauren Drain Goes Braless In Revealing Tank Top For Sizzling New Snap

Lauren Drain’s most recent social media share shows her going braless and incredibly sexy. The blond bombshell has been sizzling in a wide-range of outfits over the past few weeks including bikinis, fitness gear, and a ton of other ensembles that showcase her toned figure. The most recent update that was shared for fans shows the fitness trainer getting all glammed up for a California outing.

In the beautiful new photo, Drain appeared to be outside on a sidewalk, where she struck a pose in profile with a number of big, green trees at her back. The model looked off into the distance with a slight smile on her face, flashing her pearly whites for the camera. The former nurse planted one foot on the ground and the other just in front of her while she appeared to be keeping the hair out of her face with one hand. The Las Vegas resident looked picture-perfect, wearing her long, blond locks down and straight, pulling it out of her face with a pair of sunglasses. She also rocked a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and matte lipstick to match her shirt.

The bombshell showcased her gorgeous figure in a chic and NSFW outfit that included a pair of insanely short and tight daisy dukes as well as a low cut tank top that she went braless underneath. Drain’s toned and tanned legs were accentuated in a pair of sky-high clear heels that really brought out her muscles. She added a pair of diamond earrings and an oversized purse to the look as she tagged the photo in Santa Monica, California.

In the caption, Drain told fans that there are only 10 days left to join her Spring Challenge — something that she has been promoting for the past few weeks. The post has only been live for a few hours but it’s earned the sculpted model a ton of attention with over 24,000 likes in addition to well over 100-plus comments. Many fans dropped a line to let Drain know that they would love to join the challenge while countless others couldn’t help but comment on her beautiful figure.

“Wow! Talk about never missing leg day!” one fan commented, adding a single heart-eye emoji.

“Hot, hot and hot! To me this should be made into a poster and it would rival the Farrah Faucet [sic] poster of yesterday!,” another social media user added in addition to a series of flame emoji.

“Before or after baby, doesn’t matter,hottest woman on the planet,” one more added.