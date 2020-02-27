New England Patriots Rumors: Tom Brady Reportedly Telling People He’s ‘Going Somewhere Else’

During an appearance on ESPN’s Get Up, the network’s reporter Jeff Darlington revealed some bad news for Tom Brady fans hoping for the quarterback, who hits free agency March 18, to return to the New England Patriots, CBS Boston reported.

“There are people very close to Tom Brady who are being told by Tom Brady, ‘It’s not going to happen,” Darlington said. “I’m going somewhere else. That’s the way we’re operating here. … I am now at the point where I would be stunned if Tom Brady returns to the Patriots.”

Darlington received backlash for his comment on Twitter, which prompted him to clarify it. While he acknowledged that Brady could head back to New England, he said the fact remains that Brady is “looking forward to free agency.”

Elsewhere, Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian reported that the Patriots still have not contacted Brady and noted a source who claimed that things are “not looking good” in regards to his return to the team.

As reported by TSN, reporter Vic Tafur also took to Twitter to claim that there is “strong buzz” in Indianapolis that Brady will not be returning to The Pats.

“Will be first domino to fall in QB musical chairs,” he tweeted.

There’s “strong buzz” at the NFL combine that Tom Brady will leave the Patriots this offseason, per @VicTafur ???? pic.twitter.com/wn0fu4UVa1 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 27, 2020

The wave of reports come not long after The Boston Herald reported that Brady’s agent, Don Yee, was expected to meet the Patriots this week at Indianapolis’s Lucas Oil Stadium for the NFL Scouting Combine.

The Boston Herald noted that the biggest unknown of the dialogue between the two camps is whether the team will want to keep Brady for more than one year. According to the publication, Brady isn’t interested in any proposition that requires a commitment of more than one year at a time.

“f he’s unsure, he’ll likely get a better impression during the week,” the report reads, noting that negotiations with the Patriots and the team’s General Manager, Bill Belichick, are would likely continue until free agency opens.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, rumors of Brady’s departure from the Patriots are not new. Just one week ago, Darlington spoke to Boston sports talk radio station WEEI and suggested that people start entertaining the possibility that Brady will depart the team.

“People can’t wrap their head around the idea of him leaving,” he said before claiming that it’s a “very real possibility.”

As for Brady’s destination, Darlington previously told ESPN reporter Adam Schefter that he believes the Tennessee Titans are a top choice along with the Las Vegas Raiders.