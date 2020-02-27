Blond Bombshell Charly Jordan Flaunts Her Figure In A Sheer Baby Blue Dress & Heels

Charly Jordan rocked a stunning dress for her most recent Instagram update. The blond bombshell thrilled fans with the post on Wednesday.

In the racy upload, Charly is seen rocking a skintight, baby blue dress. The garment boasted sheer material that allowed fans to get a peek underneath as the sunlight shined through it. The dress also featured thin spaghetti straps and a scooped neckline.

The model’s ensemble flaunted her flawless figure, including her toned arms, cleavage, tiny waist, and long, lean legs as she posed on a busy street.

She accessorized the look with some tan heels, gold bracelets on both wrists, rings on her fingers, a pair of trendy sunglasses, and a black leather handbag that she had slung over her shoulder.

Charly had her long, golden locks parted down the middle and styled in loose waves that fell her back and cascaded over her shoulders. She also opted for a full face of makeup in the photos.

The application included defined eyebrows, thick lashes, a glistening silver eye shadow, and black eyeliner. She added pink blush on her cheekbones, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and dark berry lipstick to her plump pout to complete the glam look.

In the caption of the post, Charly gave her fans a rundown of all the events she had coming up in the month of March, including a DJ gig on a cruise.

Of course, many of the model’s more than 2.8 million followers went wild for the snaps, clicking the like button more than 221,000 times and leaving over 800 comments in less than 24 hours after it was posted to her account.

“Wow honey you are so beautiful and very very sexy girl. My best dream,” one of Charly’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“Damn this is a major look, beauty queen straight out of the 95′-05′ decade,” another adoring fan stated.

“Dress is wickedly/dangerously beautiful just as you are,” a third social media user gushed.

“WOW Charly you’re looking fabulous and hot,” a fourth person told the model.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Charly’s fans have come to expect stunning and revealing photos from her. The model often poses in plunging dresses, tight pants, tiny tops, and sexy swimwear.

Just last week, Charly Jordan got the pulses of her fans racing when she wore nothing but a pair of red bikini bottoms and lounged in an outdoor bathtub. That post was a huge hit among her followers, and has racked up more than 275,000 likes and over 880 comments to date.