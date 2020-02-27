‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Katie Maloney Admits She And Kristen Doute Aren’t Nearing A Reconciliation

Katie Maloney and Kristen Doute are growing further apart.

Katie Maloney and Kristen Doute suffered a falling out during Vanderpump Rules Season 8 and according to a new report, they are nowhere near making amends.

During an interview with Us Weekly magazine, Maloney opened up about the way in which the eighth season, which is currently airing on Tuesdays on Bravo, has impacted her strained relationship with Doute.

“[Watching the show is] not making it harder, but I think sometimes seeing Kristen’s response to things and the way she sort of speaking is, like, kind of pushing me a little further from her,” Maloney said while celebrating National Margarita Day with Patron last weekend.

Maloney and Doute used to be the best of friends but after Doute seemingly began lying to Maloney and other Vanderpump Rules cast members about the status of her relationship with her now-ex-boyfriend, Brian Carter, their friendship came to an end and has yet to be mended.

As the cast explained on Vanderpump Rules, it was extremely frustrated to be told about all of the horrible things going on between Doute and Carter while also being expected to be nice to Carter and include him in their group activities.

During her own interview with the magazine, via The Inquisitr, Doute accused Maloney and her other ex-best-friend, Stassi Schroeder, of supposedly distancing themselves from her because Schroeder was on a high horse after her engagement and wanted to focus on her friendships with people who are also engaged or married.

“Lala [Kent] has Randall [Emmett] and Brittany [Cartwright] has Jax [Taylor], Katie has Tom [Schwartz] and ‘OOP, here’s single Kristen, well that doesn’t fit with our group now. You can’t be in our pregnancy pact,'” Doute alleged.

While Doute did acknowledge that it was likely quite confusing and frustrating for her co-stars and former friends to be exposed to the ups and downs she and Carter went through during the show’s eighth season, she also said that she expected Maloney and Schroeder to be more understanding of her situation. After all, everyone goes through ups and downs at times and friends should stick together through the good and the bad.

In Schroeder’s interview with the magazine, she admitted that hearing Doute’s past interview pushed her further away from her because her accusations were so far off. She then said that if she only wanted to be friends with people in relationships, she would have never encouraged Doute to cut ties with Carter in the first place.