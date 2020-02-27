Kobe Bryant’s Sister Sharia Washington Honors Him & His Daughter Gigi With Mamba Shoulder Tattoo

Kobe Bryant’s sister Sharia Washington honored her late brother and niece Gigi with a new tattoo.

The grieving sister and aunt posted a picture of her new ink on Instagram recently. Washington credited tattoo artist, Peter Barrios, and she also thanked him in her post. The design features a mamba snake in the shape of an infinity symbol, which is significant because Kobe was known as The Black Mamba when he played in the NBA. Plus, Kobe had nicknamed his daughter Gianna, Mambacita. Inside each of the circles created by the black snake is the jersey numbers for Gianna and Kobe. On one side, there is a 2 representing Gigi’s basketball jersey number with the Mambas, and the other side features a 24 representing Kobe’s second jersey number with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Early in his career, Kobe used a jersey with the number 8 on it, and ultimately, the Lakers retired both numbers in honor of the superstar, according to a CBS Sports report. Interestingly, he scored a similar number of points while wearing each jersey. In number 8, the Lakers legend scored 16,777 points, and while wearing number 24, Kobe wracked up 16,866 points for LA. For the late NBA great, the number 24 represented his evolution as a person and a player. He wore 8, in the beginning, to prove that he belonged in the league.

“… Then 24 is a growth from that. Physical attributes aren’t there the way they used to be, but the maturity level is greater. Marriage, kids. Start having a broader perspective being one of the older guys on the team now, as opposed to being the youngest. Things evolve.”

It looks like Kobe’s sister chose to use his second jersey number representing his evolved state as her way of memorializing him on her body forever.

Nearly 7,500 Instagram users have hit the “like” button in support of Washington’s new tattoo. While she doesn’t have public comments on the post, the artist reposted the picture of his work to his account on the popular social media platform, and several people have responded.

“This is dope. Sharia Washington, awesome tribute to Kobe & GiGi. Continued prayers for your family. #Kobe #lakerlegend #gigibryant” wrote one fan.

“Still sending Prayers to Kobe’s parents, siblings and other family members,” a second Instagram user wrote.

Many people also expressed their love of Washington’s new ink in the comments section of Barrios’s repost. Several of those who replied also noted that they are sending their prayers to not only Kobe’s family, but also the families of the seven others who lost their lives in the helicopter crash on January 26, 2020.