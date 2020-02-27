Bikini Model Alexa Collins Gets Flirty In A Plunging, Leopard-Print Dress

Alexa Collins ditched her bikini for a flirty dress in her latest social media appearance.

The Florida cutie took to her Instagram account on Thursday to show the eye-popping look off to her 815,000-plus followers. She was seen standing outside of a large, white building in Miami while gazing down at the ground with a sultry stare.

Alexa often dazzles her fans with her gorgeous ensembles, and her latest outfit certainly did not disappoint. She looked smoking hot in a sexy dress from Fashion Nova that did nothing but favors for her incredible figure, sending temperatures soaring on her feed.

The blond bombshell’s dress boasted a bold, leopard-print pattern that alone was enough to turn a few heads, though that wasn’t the only thing that about it that captivated her audience. It boasted a daringly low v neckline that fell far past her chest to expose an ample amount of cleavage, as well as a glimpse at her flat midsection. A dainty ruffle detail adorned the hem of the deep cut, drawing even more attention to the babe’s busty display.

Alexa’s dress proceeded to cinch at her hips before flowing into a tiered skirt, which she grasped either side of as she posed for the camera. Also of note was the garment’s daringly short length that upped the ante of her look even more. It grazed just to the middle of the model’s thighs, allowing her to showcase her lean legs.

To accessorize her outfit, Alexa sported a thin gold choker necklace and hoop earrings that added just the right amount of bling. Her blond tresses were worn down in deep waves that were perfectly parted in the middle and spilled over her shoulder. As for her glam, the stunner was done up with a full face of makeup that included a frosty pink lip and matching eye shadow and covered her lashes in a thick coat of mascara.

Fans wasted no time in showing the Instagram hottie some love for the most recent addition to her feed. The steamy snap has racked up more than 1,600 likes after just 25 minutes of going live, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her latest stunning display.

“Jaw-dropping perfection,” one person wrote.

Another said that Alexa had the “body of a goddess.”

“You look great. I can’t stop looking at you,” commented a third.

“Do you know that you are the world’s most beautiful girl?” questioned a fourth.

This is hardly the first time that Alexa has shown a bit of skin on her Instagram page. Another recent upload saw her flaunting her fit physique in a cleavage-baring sports bra and tight leggings. That look also proved popular, earning more than 17,000 likes.