Hannah Brown Glows In Hair-Flipping Photos On Instagram As Fans Beg Her To Be ‘The Bachelorette’ Again

The three-time ABC reality star stuns in new glam photos.

Hannah Brown posted gorgeous new photos to Instagram, but fans were more focused on her being The Bachelorette again. The franchise star, who also won Dancing with the Stars last season, got quite a reaction after her a photoshoot that had her flipping her hair back and forth.

In a new post, Hannah is dressed in bright blue satin and has full makeup on for a total glam look. The ABC reality star looks gorgeous as she reveals that she spent an entire day flipping her hair around as she took “thousands” of photos. It is unclear why Hannah was all dressed up for a photo session, but she certainly looks picture perfect.

While fans and famous friends, including fellow Bachelor Nation stars Hannah Ann Sluss and Desiree Hartsock Siegfried, commented on Hannah’s gorgeous look, others reacted to rumors that Hannah is in the running to return as the next star of The Bachelorette. Bachelor blogger Reality Steve previously said that ABC wants Hannah back, but money is an issue so it would take a “drastic” change for her to agree to return as the leading lady for the rose-filled show.

In comments on Hannah’s new photos, fans begged her to become The Bachelorette 2020.

“Please be bachelorette please please,” one fan wrote.

“Please be Bachelorette again we NEED you!” another added.

“Please be Bachelorette!!! Don’t allow us a whole season of Kelsey, Tayshia, or Tia,” a third fan chimed in.

Other fans are still holding out hope that Hannah is the girl who current Bachelor star Peter Weber ends up with this season.

“[Pilot Pete} look at how stunning she is. Go get your girl,” one fan wrote.

While she certainly looks glammed up enough for another rose ceremony in her new pictures, it would be an absolute shock to fans if Hannah ever returned to The Bachelor franchise. The former pageant queen recently told Marie Claire she used to think The Bachelor was “for losers.”

She also has high career aspirations after her trio of reality shows. (Before The Bachelorette and DWTS, Hannah appeared on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor.)

“I don’t want to be selling SugarBearHair [Gummies] and FabFitFun boxes,” Hannah said, referencing the typical paid ad path reality stars take on social media.

Hannah added that a lot of people from Bachelor Nation make a lot of money really fast, but that she’s not looking for a cookie-cutter payday.

Hannah said it’s been “sickening” how much money she has passed up because she’s not taking “the low-hanging fruit.”