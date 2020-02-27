‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Ben Prepares For Execution, Stefano Attacks Gabi

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday, February 27 reveal that there will be some extremely emotional and dramatic scenes heading into the end of the week in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans can expect to see Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) prepare for his execution. Ben knows that there is nothing left for him to do. He’s lost all of his appeals, tried to escape prison, but no one believes that he is innocent of killing his sister, Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Stause).

However, Ben’s girlfriend, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) still has hope and is doing everything in her power to try to figure out who really killed Jordan and bring that person to justice before Ben’s execution.

Ben has seemingly come to terms with the fact that he’s about to die, and he’ll have an emotional moment when he says goodbye to her father, Clyde Weston (James Reed), who is also behind bars.

Clyde and Ben have not had a good relationship, but have recently grown closer when they were put in the same prison. Clyde even risked his own freedom in order to help Ben escape. However, the police eventually caught up to him.

Elsewhere in Salem, Stefano DiMera is still running around in the body of Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols), and he’ll stir up even more trouble when he attacks Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus).

Stefano is desperate and is trying to get some money around so that he can leave the country. However, Gabi may not be the person who is able to help him since she’s recently lost control of DiMera Enterprises, and likely doesn’t have any access to the family’s fortune.

Stefano also hates Gabi for her part in the demise of his family, marrying Stefan, and causing chaos for Chad (Billy Flynn) and his wife Abigail (Kate Mansi).

Meanwhile, Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) will get a big surprise when his husband, Will Horton (Chandler Massey) returns home. Will has been in prison for the past year after he believed he caused the car accident that killed Sonny’s mother, Adrienne (Judi Evans).

However, Maggie Horton (Suzanne Rogers) has now remembered that she was behind the wheel drunk that night, and that her husband Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) and his nephew Xander (Paul Telfer) covered up her involvement.

Maggie has now turned herself in to the police, allowing Will to go free. On Thursday, Days of Our Lives fans will also watch as Maggie offers a heartfelt apology to Adrienne’s husband, Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth).