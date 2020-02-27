Norwegian Beauty Hilde Osland Rocks Dangerously Low-Cut Top & Tight Jeans In Sexy Snaps

Norwegian bombshell Hilde Osland can make anything look good — even a pair of ripped jeans. On Thursday, the beauty’s latest Instagram update showed her rocking not only a pair of ripped jeans, but a sexy, low-cut top.

Hilde’s update was not one, but six photos that captured her in different poses in the casual and chic outfit. She was outside on a sidewalk that was situated in front of a building.

The stunner’s jeans fit her body like a glove. They were a high-rise style and the fronts of the legs were ripped. She paired them with a grey ribbed top that featured a dangerously low-cut front. It had half cups that looked like they just barely covered her nipples.

Three of the pictures captured Hilde from the front at a side angle. One saw her flashing a big smile with her hands in the back pockets of the jeans, flaunting her cleavage and slender midsection. Another caught her looking sexy as she held her windblown hair out of her face. The remaining front shot displayed more of her body as she posed with one leg forward.

One image saw the beauty from the front. She hooked her thumb in a belt loop while showcasing her hourglass figure.

Yet another snap showed Hilde from behind at a side angle. She looked over her shoulder at the camera with a smile on her face. The pose highlighted off her small waist as well as her perky derrière.

Another picture saw Hilde up close, giving her followers a nice look at her gorgeous face and ample chest. She tilted her head to the side as she looked at the camera as she smiled.

Hilde’s long hair fell down in waves over her shoulders. She wore a face full of makeup the included smoky eye shadow, blush on her cheeks and a coral shade on her lips.

The post was a hit, racking up more than 35,000 likes within an hour of going live.

She wished her followers a happy day, and many of them showered her with compliments.

“Absolutely stunning as always, hands down got to be the most beautiful girl in the world,” one Instagram user said.

“You look absolutely amazing. Love that gorgeous smile,” a second follower told her.

“A true angel omg you make my days light up” a third admirer wrote.

Earlier in the month, Hilde showcased her figure in a lace top with an animal-print skirt.