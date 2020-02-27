Kris Jenner Thinks Daughters Kourtney, Kylie, Or Kendall Will Deliver Her Next Grandchild

Kris Jenner has a few ideas about which of her six kids will deliver her 11th grandchild. The famous momager appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, where she and the talk show host played a hilarious game of “Keeping Up With the Blank.”

When asked who Kris thinks her next grandchild will come from, she shouted out a few of her daughters’ few names, per Entertainment Tonight.

Kris almost immediately filled in the blank with “Kourtney,” but thought about the question a little more as Ellen was moving on to the next question.

“Or maybe Kylie. What do you think?” she asked Ellen. “Maybe… Maybe Kendall!”

As fans know, Kourtney, the oldest Kardashian sibling, already has three kids with her ex, Scott Disick — Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5. However, an inside source revealed to Hollywood Life last year, when the Poosh founder turned 40, that she still would like to have more kids. She even froze some of her eggs for “a sense of insurance.”

Kourtney has been spotted with another ex, Younes Bendjima, several times in the past few months, but there has been no word on if their rekindled flame will lead to more kids.

As for Kylie, she currently shares a 2-year-old daughter, Stormi, with her ex, rapper Travis Scott. Although the two are no longer in a relationship, they reportedly spend a lot of time together co-parenting Stormi and hanging out as friends.

On her talk show, Ellen tried to dig a bit and see if the prediction for another baby from Kylie meant that she and Travis were back together.

“I don’t know if they’re back together. They’re just great co-parenters,” Kris replied.

Kendall is the only Kardashian-Jenner sibling without any children. In the past, she has joked about starting a family with close friend Fai Khadra, which her fans and friends supported. However, she has also revealed in interviews that for now, she enjoys just being an aunt.

In addition to answering the question about grandchildren, Kris opened up about Kourtney’s alleged exit from Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which the reality star announced last year. According to Kris, Kourtney is back to working on the show.

“She’s filming again. I think she just needed a little bit of a break,” Kris said. “You know how we all hit a tipping point? And she hit a wall and she was frustrated. She felt under appreciated that her sisters didn’t understand her boundaries. So I think after taking a little bit of time off, she’s seen the light.”