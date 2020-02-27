Texas Joins The Fight Against Juul

There are 39 states in total that are investigating the vape giant Juul.

Texas just became the latest state to join in the ever growing fight against the vape giant Juul by conducting an investigation into the company and their marketing. Their decision comes after an increased number of vaping related illnesses in the past year as well as in increase in underage vaping. Their investigation will help determine whether or not the company properly conveyed just how dangerous their products can be, according to Fort Forth Star Telegram.

There are now 39 states in total that are looking into Juul as the vaping crisis across the nation has been described as an epidemic. Attorney General Ken Paxton released a statement regarding their decision to begin this investigation as well as the specific goal the state wants to accomplish.

“I am pleased to be working alongside other states to determine whether any of JUUL’s statements or business practices mislead or otherwise harmed consumers. Protecting Texans from deceptive business practices is a high priority for my office, and I am committed to holding companies accountable for the quality, effects, and marketing of their products.”

As well as an increase in vaping related illnesses, the state of Texas has even had a death from the same cause in October. It is safe to say health officials are looking to take drastic measures to raise awareness regarding the dangers that Juul and all e-cigarettes present, as well as gain further information to determine if Juul really did specifically target the youth through their marketing as they have been accused of doing.

Earlier this month the state of Massachusetts filed a lawsuit against Juul, accusing them of trying to present their products as safe and even cool. They even found that the company’s advertisements had wound up on websites geared towards children. This included websites connected to the children’s television network Nickelodeon as well as academic sites that were intended to help children with their homework.

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey released a statement regarding the lawsuit, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

“Over and over we’ve heard Juul say that it came to market to offer a device that was an alternative to cigarettes, and in fact would even help adults switch and stop smoking. But our investigation showed that that was not true.”

President Trump has made the decision to ban flavored nicotine products as well as raise the age one must be to obtain vaping products and traditional smoking products from 18-years-old to 21-years-old.