Doutzen Kroes Gets Soaking Wet In A Sheer White Top And Black Bikini, Teases ‘More To Come’

Doutzen Kroes got soaking wet for her latest Instagram update, and her fans are absolutely loving the sight.

The eye-popping new addition to the former Victoria’s Secret Angel’s account was shared on Thursday and was an instant hit with her 6.4 million followers. It contained a total of two photos, though Doutzen delighted her audience by teasing that there would be “more to come.”

The model was captured standing outside in a shallow lake as the golden sunshine spilled over her flawless figure. She was already dripping wet in the duo of shots but splashed even more water around her as the camera snapped away, ensuring that she would get soaked even more.

Of course, a day by the water called for the perfect swimwear, and Doutzen’s certainly did not disappoint. The Dutch bombshell looked stunning in a mismatched bikini that left very little to the imagination, sending temperatures soaring on her page.

Doutzen sizzled in a long-sleeved white swim shirt that boasted a mock neck style and cut off halfway down her torso to expose her chiseled abs. It became completely sheer from getting drenched with water, revealing that the catwalk queen opted to ditch her bikini top underneath. This made for a very racy display that certainly pushed the limits of the photo-sharing platform, though the stunner’s audience hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW display.

Doutzen also sported a pair of impossibly tiny black bikini bottoms that took her look to the next level. The barely-there garment covered up only what was necessary, and featured a daringly high-cut design that showcased the babe’s toned legs and killer curves. Meanwhile, its thin waistband sat high up on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and flat midsection.

The blond beauty kept her racy swimwear look simple and opted not to add any accessories, allowing her impressive physique to take center stage. Her long tresses were dripping wet and fell messily behind her back as she posed for the snaps. As for her beauty, the babe went almost completely makeup-free to showcase her stunning natural beauty and striking features.

It wasn’t long before fans began showering Doutzen’s latest social media appearance with love. After just two hours of going live, the double Instagram update has accrued nearly 54,000 likes — and that number still continues to grow by the minute. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post as well, many with compliments for the model’s jaw-dropping display.

“Woooow she’s gorgeous,” one person wrote.

Another said that Doutzen was “body goals.”

“Unbelievable babe, so hot,” commented a third.

Doutzen is far from shy about showing some skin on her Instagram page. In another recent upload, she put her famous curves on display again in a set of nude lingerie. The risque look also proved popular and, to date, has earned over 162,000 likes.