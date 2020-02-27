Nicole Polizzi Posts Birthday Wishes To Her ‘Big Sissy’ Jenni Farley In Sweet Instagram Share

Nicole Polizzi posted a birthday wish to her “big sissy” Jenni Farley in a sweet social media share. The reality star used a throwback video that fans of Jersey Shore will recall quite well as part of her post, a clip that ushered in the limited-run series “Snooki & JWoww.”

The show, starring Nicole and Jenni, ran for four seasons on MTV from June 2012 until February 2015.

The retro-styled clip showed off the women in all their overdone finery. The background of the video was electric blue with a black leopard pattern on top. The women’s images were silhouetted over hot pink and yellow colors in the video.

Jenni is seen wearing a tight long-sleeved purple top in the clip with a wide black belt secured at the smallest part of her waist. Her hair is long and flowing and she is wearing huge hoop earrings that almost touch her shoulders.

Nicole is wearing a lime-green tank top and a black patterned top atop it. Her hair is its natural dark color, blown out straight and hanging down her back. The reality star’s eyes are rimmed in dark black eye makeup and she used lots of contouring to highlight her cheekbones.

Jenni turned 34 years old, which led to a debate among fans who didn’t understand Snooki’s declaration that her best friend was turning 29.

While many fans contradicted Snooki’s statement, others noted in the comments section of the post that 29 is used as a number where many women stop revealing their true age for birthdays.

Nicole said in the accompanying caption to the post that Jenni deserved a “most perfect day ever.”

Fans shared her sentiment and posted their own comments of support for the reality star and mother of two children, a son Greyson and a daughter, Meilani.

“Lmao 29th hahaha, you’re so sweet Nicole,” stated a fan of the two besties, who met when they were cast in the first season of MTV’s hit reality series Jersey Shore in 2009.

“And on a Jerzday?! How perfect!!” said a second fan of the lingo used to speak about new episodes of the series that have aired on Thursdays, or “Jerzdays” since the show’s initial debut ten years ago.

“Love you guys! Happy birthday JWoww! Hope you ladies go all out tonight!” remarked a third fan and follower of the television personality.

“Happiest of birthday to you Jenni Farley! I hope it’s your best one yet doll,” noted the fourth follower.

A new season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation debuts tonight on MTV where fans will see Jenni as she finalizes her divorce from husband Roger Mathews and goes all out with a divorce party that includes strippers and lots of boozy fun with her castmates.