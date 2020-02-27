Australian Bombshell Jade Grobler Sizzles In A Mismatched Bikini At The Beach

South-African born model Jade Grobler delighted her fans Wednesday, February 26, when she took to her Instagram account to share an update of herself rocking a sexy bikini set that left little to the imagination. The model, who lives in Australia, frequently selects outfits that show off some major skin, and her latest social media post was no different.

The 22-year-old hottie spent her day at an unknown beach. She was photographed from her thighs up, seemingly doing a squat. She tilted her head to the side and smiled at the camera, showing off her pearly whites. The cloudy sky, powdery sand, and the beautiful turquoise blue waters coming up to shore were visible in the backdrop.

Jade wore a white bikini top with padded cups. It had a plunging neckline that showcased her abundant cleavage, and tiny straps that went over her shoulders. She paired the top with blue bikini bottoms that featured cutouts which exposed more skin. The garment sat high on her trim waist, accentuating her taut stomach and abs.

The bombshell wore her long blond hair straight and parted to the side. It fell over her shoulders and down her back. She sported a stunning makeup application that consisted of a sheer foundation, well-defined eyebrows, and two coats of mascara. She applied a pink color on her lips to complete the look. The only visible accessories were a necklace and her belly button ring.

In the caption, the model urged her followers to “like” the photo. She did not mention anything about her skimpy two-piece.

Jade’s legion of fans loved the sizzling snap. Within the first 14 hours of being live on her social media page, the post gained more than 35,000 likes and 490-plus comments. Many of her followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the latest jaw-dropping display.

“Beautiful beach goddess that brings good luck,” one fan commented on the post, adding several flame emoji at the end of the comment.

“Jade rocks this bikini like no one ever. Absolutely beautiful!” another admirer gushed.

“YOU LOOK AMAZING! Show us that back of that bikini,” a third social media user added.

“Jade, your smile gets me every time I see your post,” a fourth Instagram follower wrote.

In a recent report by The Inquisitr, Jade posted another bikini shot to Instagram. In it, she rocked a skimpy red bikini set while taking an outdoor shower. According to the report, the model was in Seminyak, Bali for a vacation. As of recent, the previous post racked up over 39,000 likes and 600-plus comments.