Instagram Bombshell Pamela Alexandra Flaunts Underboob In Skin-Tight Cut-Out Onesie

Instagram model Pamela Alexandra took to popular social media site Instagram on Wednesday, February 27 to post a racy snap that had her followers blowing up the comment section with compliments and heart, fire, and heart-eyed emoji.

In the two-photo post, the brunette bombshell stands on a staircase with a gold banister as she is captured from mid-thigh up. She wears a light-brown onesie that is made of a stretchy material and hugs her curves. The outfit includes a cut-out at the ribcage that shows off a bit of underboob and skin, revealing that Pamela is not wearing a bra underneath. As the model poses with each foot placed on a different step, she emphasis the curves of her hips and thighs while flaunting her ample booty. Pamela places one hand on her lower back, showing off her white manicured nails and making sure she doesn’t obstruct the cut-out at her chest.

For the photoshoot, Pamela wore her long, brunette tresses straightened and flowing loose down her back. She made up her face with thick black mascara and eyeliner in addition to shimmery eyeshadow and matte-painted lips. In the first photo, the model gazes at the camera unsmiling while in the second, she flashes her famous bright whites.

In the caption of the post, the 34-year-old leaves a cryptic message, telling her followers that it’s not that serious, but doesn’t specify what she’s referring to. The post earned over 66,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments in the first day of being posted, with many of her followers simply leaving emoji in their comments instead of words to express their feelings.

“Gorgeous curves! Great outfit!,” one Instagram user wrote, leaving a string of fire emoji after the comment.

“You’re something serious,” another follower commented, referencing the model’s caption.

“It’s always great seeing your smile on our timelines,” yet one more fan chimed in, adding a heart-eyed emoji to show their love.

Last week, The Inquisitr reported that Pamela does not appear to be lacking for modeling work. As many experts agree that top Instagram models can make around $1,000 for every 100,000 followers they have, the model is most likely bringing in a large sum of money with every post. With over three million followers on the photo-sharing site, Pamela is likely earning more than $30,000 per post. She is also known to post racy photos and videos to her page on an almost daily basis.