Kelly Clarkson Is Sassy & Chic In Leather For ‘Havana’ Cover

Kelly Clarkson was both sassy and chic in a leather skirt for a cover of Camilla Cabello’s hit tune “Havana” during the most recent installment of a popular segment from The Kelly Clarkson Show titled “Kellyoke.”

Kelly looked fabulous in a clip shared with Instagram by the show.

She wore a long leather skirt that came up high on the small of her waist, making that area of her body look impossibly tiny. The garment billowed out into an a-line, creating fluidity even when the singer was standing still.

Wearing a leather skirt can be a fashion risk if you are a curvy girl, but Kelly elevated what could have been a fashion misstep into an entirely different style slam dunk. By pairing the skirt with a sassy striped red and black wrap top, the outfit was given a trendy edge that had some serious 1980s vibes.

Kelly finished her fashion off with high-heeled, black leather boots.

As for her hair and makeup, Kelly wore her blonde, highlighted tresses long and full. Parted int he middle, her hair cascaded down her back. The first winner of American Idol kept her makeup palette to a heavily lined eye, lots of mascara, light blush and her signature red lips, which looked stunning coordinated with the trendy top.

For her cover of the Camilla Cabello hit, which rocketed to the top of the Billboard charts in January 2018, Kelly did not enter from the rear of the audience via a set of illuminated sliding doors as she regularly does when opening her show.

Rather, she began the tune backed by her house band and a set of backup singers right on the stage of her popular syndicated talk show.

The vibe was one of an intimate performance in a small theater and really focused on the words of the tune rather than the original tune’s pulsating pop backbeat.

Kelly’s version of the song showcases a more mature level of vocals than the original version. Several fans noted that while Camilla’s breathy rendition may have hit the top of the pop charts, Kelly knocked it out of the park with vocals that are more sultry and soulful.

“You slay every song. It’s always better than the original,” said one Instagram user.

“This is waaaaay better than the original version. Sung by a woman with vocal chops for days,” said a second fan of the singer.

“Kelly rocks it! Makes every song sound like her own,” noted a third fan of The Voice coach.

“Love that vibe she is giving and band is fantastic!!!” remarked a fourth viewer.