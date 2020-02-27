UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Channels Cowgirl Vibes In Latest Instagram Update

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste shared a stunning snap with her 3.3 million Instagram followers that captured an entirely different mood than her typical posts. The picture was taken in Glendale, California, as Arianny specified in the geotag of the post. The photo appeared to have been professionally styled and taken, as Arianny tagged a makeup artist, stylist and photographer in the caption of the post.

In the picture, Arianny posed on a stretch of sidewalk on a quiet street. A battered Chevrolet truck parked on the curb in the distance, and the space around her was filled with plants turning various shades of yellow, from small shrubs to large trees. The entire photo had a bit of a golden glow, and appeared to have been taken at a time when the sun was in just the right position in the sky.

Arianny rocked a cowgirl-inspired ensemble that showed off her toned physique. The stunner had a black jacket draped around her body, obscuring part of her ensemble. However, the bombshell appeared to have been wearing a simple black mini dress with thick straps that stretched over her shoulders. Arianny angled her body so that she was facing away from the camera, so her fans couldn’t see what her ensemble looked like from the front.

The look showed off plenty of Arianny’s toned legs, however, and she drew even more attention to them by adding a pair of black boots with a low heel, pointed toe, and fringe detail all up the boot shaft. She finished off her accessories with a black cowboy hat, perched atop her long locks.

Arianny’s followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot snap, and the post received over 15,700 likes within just 12 hours. The post also racked up 123 comments from her eager followers, who took the opportunity to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“I love the vintage feel of this pic and the Chevy!” one fan said.

“Seriously so stunning,” another fan commented.

One follower referenced Arianny’s caption with a twist, and added “those lips are made for kissing.”

“Love everything about this!” another fan said, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

The UFC ring girl didn’t include the brands behind her look, something that she often does when she partners with companies for Instagram updates. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitrreported, Arianny shared a smoking hot snap in which she rocked tight jeans and a yellow lingerie-inspired top by the online retailer Fashion Nova.