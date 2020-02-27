Abby Dowse Shows Flaunts Perfect Tan On Instagram: ‘Golden, Smooth & Sweet Like Honey’

Abby Dowse loves getting her tan on, as she told her Instagram followers in a recent bikini post. The Aussie beauty spends quite a lot of time at the pool — the numerous poolside snaps she regularly shares to social media are a testament that she enjoys soaking up the sun in skimpy swimwear — and has a penchant for flaunting her flawlessly bronzed body in sultry snaps. The stunner proudly showed off her perfect tan in a sun-kissed selfie shared with fans on Wednesday, and even penned a flirty description for her beach-babe look. The sizzling model posed poolside in a tiny neon-green bikini, and used a honey-pot emoji to reference her glowing tan and “sweet,” silky skin.

“Agree, Agree, and Agree,” one follower commented on her post, adding a string of green and yellow hearts that appeared to mirror the color of her bikini and blond mane.

Abby put her gym-honed figure on full display in the tantalizing selfie. The 31-year-old hottie was sprawled on a chaise-lounge chair, and was lying on her back with one knee up. The babe aimed the camera at herself from a high angle in a bid to fit as much of her toned body in the shot. The snap only captured half of her beautiful face and showed just a glimpse of her honey-colored tresses, but offered a great view of her fierce physique. Abby showed off her sculpted thighs, trim midriff, and impossibly flat stomach, and flashed some major cleavage in the scanty bikini.

The Instagram sensation wore a triangle string two-piece that consisted of an extremely low-cut top and minuscule thong bottoms. The plunging top was just as deep-cut on the sides, showing a great deal of sideboob. At the same time, the teeny bottoms were high-cut and bared her curvy hip, and boasted a v-shaped waistline that exposed her chiseled tummy.

The stunning Australian model showed off her sexy tan lines in the sun-drenched selfie. Her supple skin glistened as she basked in the golden sun rays, and almost seemed to be sporting a caramel tinge. The fair-haired beauty rocked a simple, natural-looking glam that called attention to her faultless complexion. She only highlighted her beautiful features with a bit of mascara and a pink lip gloss, and showcased her adorable freckles. She held one hand on her forehead, as if to block out the sun’s glare, and softly pursed her lips, gazing into the camera with a serene expression.

Abby’s gorgeous suntanned look brought followers to the comments section by the masses, as fans took turns in showering the model with compliments. The selfie racked up close to 29,800 likes and 630 comments from her devotees.

“Golden babe,” quipped one person.

“Wow you are gorgeous absolutely stunning fantastic legs,” gushed another, leaving a longs string of heart and fire emoji.

“An absolute example of perfect beauty,” read a third message, trailed by three fire emoji.